Berlusconi invokes friendship with Putin to target Giorgia Meloni | Sandra Cohen’s blog

Italy’s prime minister-elect learns she doesn’t need enemies when she has Silvio Berlusconi as an ally and one of the pillars of her future governing coalition. With explosive statements and incursions into the blackmailing universe, the Cavalieri has done everything to torpedo the alliance of his party, Forza Italia, with Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy.

Elected senator, the former prime minister shows that he returned to politics to further disrupt the environment, naturally agitated by the election of the first woman to lead the country’s first far-right government in nearly eight decades.

In an internal meeting of his party, Berlusconi referred to Meloni as arrogant and offensive and launched a new firecracker in this already frayed relationship: he revealed to have reconnected with the Russian president, from whom he won 20 bottles of vodka as a birthday present and a affectionate letter in which Putin declared him the first of his five true friends.

Meloni is a supporter of Ukraine, NATO and European sanctions against Russia. Berlusconi defined Putin as “a man of peace” to his party colleagues, making clear his disagreement with the future prime minister.

It would be naive to believe that the three-term former Italian prime minister would one day turn against Putin. During years of political coexistence, both also consolidated a friendship relationship, expressed with symbolic exchanges of gifts: in the past, the Italian won a bed from the Russian and returned with a duvet illustrated by the image, in king size, of the two leaders.

Berlusconi uses Putin to annoy Meloni, who has not bowed to his attempts to appoint ministers. First, he wanted to sign a protege, former nurse Licia Ronzulli, for a government post. The proposal was rejected and the former prime minister fought back, voting against Ignazio La Russa, nominated by Meloni to preside over the Senate. In this arm wrestling, she won.

The two made a truce and posed for pictures. The next day, the former prime minister and now senator revealed the details of the meeting to his party comrades, speechless, as if he were high on the vodka offered by Putin. Berlusconi forced the appointment of Elisabetta Casellati, from Força Italia, to Minister of Justice and was again rejected.

He told of being mistreated by the future head of government and appealed to the family card, in a new attempt to reach her: he referred to journalist Andrea Giambruni, with whom she has a daughter, as “the man from Meloni”, remembering who works in the Mediaset group, which he owns.