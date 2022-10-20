Biel’s injury, Arena buyout and more

The latest from Grêmio are coming to keep you well informed about the main news of Tricolor this Tuesday (18), with the injury of striker Biel found this afternoon, Immortal’s withdrawal from buying the management of the Arena and much more .

Former Grêmio player shoots Romildo Bolzan: “Ending in this m…”

Biel is out of Grêmio’s season

Aiming at the next match of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, against Náutico, next Sunday (23), for the 36th round of the national tournament, coach Renato Portaluppi has just won bad news to assemble the Grêmio team.

That’s because Tricolor reported this Tuesday afternoon (18) that striker Biel was detected with a grade 2 muscle injury in the back of the right thigh, having already started physiotherapy. With that, the forward will not play Grêmio’s last matches in Serie B, and may have made his farewell with the Grêmio shirt last Sunday, as he has a loan contract ending at the end of this season.

Despite the bad news, coach Renato should gain reinforcements from Brenno, Kannemann and Campaz, who should be available to return against Timbu at the weekend.

Latest from Grêmio: Arena will no longer be purchased

Grêmio gave up on buying the management of its Arena. According to journalist Hilton Mombach, from Correio do Povo, in a column published this Tuesday (18), it was decided at the last meeting of the Board of Directors that the Rio Grande do Sul club will no longer take any steps towards the purchase of Arena.

As a result, negotiations with OAS are suspended, and can be resumed if the new Immortal board so desires. According to Mombach, Tricolor even proposed a fiduciary sale of the Olímpico by OAS in the release of R$ 300 million for the construction of buildings on the site.

Grêmio makes public projection away from home, against Náutico

In addition, the idea was that Grêmio would take over the management of the Arena, being responsible even for the works around the stadium. However, OAS did not accept the deal as it wanted a share of the club’s extra income.

When will Ferreira return to the Grêmio team?

In a season ‘shortened’ by the consecutive injuries in the squad, Grêmio should gain a great ‘reinforcement’ for the last rounds of Série B 2022. Striker Ferreira is in full recovery and may soon be returning to the Tricolor Gaúcho team. It is worth mentioning that Immortal’s number 10 has been out of action since the duel against Cruzeiro, at the Arena, in the month of August.

At the moment, the athlete is handed over to the medical department, but he has great chances of returning to activities and carrying out work with the physiotherapists and physical trainers of Grêmio. For the next match in Serie B, it is almost impossible to have the player on the field against Timbu. However, the striker can be present in the penultimate round of the event, against Tombense, in Minas Gerais.