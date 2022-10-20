Biggest fish ever recorded by science is found by fishermen

The scientists were unable to determine the exact age of the fish. However, Pereira believes the creature was at least two decades old.

Estimates suggest it is around the end of its lifespan, but no one really knows how long these animals can live. Gomes-Pereira noticed a large bruise on the side of the animal’s head. This could be a sign that they hit the fish with a boat.



According to Kory Evans, a fish ecologist at Rice University, it is very rare to find large fish these days due to overfishing and habitat degradation.

bony fish