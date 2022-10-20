BLU Smartphones returns to Brazil with three new cell phones

BLU Smartphones announced its return to the Brazilian cell phone market this Thursday (20). The company founded in Miami in 2009 had already returned to national retail in 2018, but found itself in an impasse with the operator Vivo – by similar names of their devices – and ended up leaving the country at the time. Now, operations return to Brazil with the sale of three models: the B3, the B6 and the B9. The first two come equipped with a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor – without revealing which chipset, 8 MP front camera and dual rear camera. What sets them apart is the battery, with capacities of 3,000 mAh and 4,000 mAh, respectively.

The B9 stands out for its 1.6 GHz octa-core processor – also without disclosing the mobile platform –, triple rear camera led by the 13 MP main sensor and 5,000 mAh battery. The devices still have the concept of “Full Box”. In other words, the consumer will find in the package a charger, a USB-C cable, a TWS Bluetooth headset and an anti-impact cover. Also according to the company’s statement, the smartphones are manufactured in Brazil – in the Manaus Free Trade Zone – and will be distributed by Allied Brasil. “We are happy to start our operation developing products according to the needs of the Brazilian market. We will offer consumers a brand that combines affordable handsets without sacrificing style, design and quality.”











Samuel Ohev-Zion







CEO of BLU

So far, it has not been disclosed when or where it will be possible to buy a unit of the three BLU cell phones that were announced to the national market. However, the prices are already known. See below: BLU B3: BRL 999

BLU B6: BRL 1,399

BLU B9: BRL 1,699 Did you like BLU Smartphones’ new foray into the Brazilian market? Share with us your opinion!

