Brazilian archer makes his own area and goal goes viral around the world

Two Brazilian goalkeepers starred in a bizarre bid in the second division of Portugal this Tuesday (18), in the match between Feirense and Moreirense. Arthur Augusto, 23 years old, put the ball back in play and ended up scoring the goal from his own area, after a failure by fellow countryman Kewin Silva, who lost his domain time and ended up taking a toll in the city of Santa Maria da Feira.

At that point in the match, Feirense, the top scorer’s team, was losing the match 1-0, when Arthur found his way to the nets, but the goal didn’t help much in the end. That’s because Moreirense, the visiting team in the match, scored the second goal just under ten minutes later and secured the victory away from home.

Despite the defeat, the Brazilian gained repercussion in some sports portals around the world, such as the Argentine tabloid Olé, which highlighted the boldness of Arthur Augusto. “A lot of times in football you see goalkeepers scoring. the website.

The goal of the tupiniquim archer reached the other side of the world and had repercussions in Australia, through the portal The Roar, which posted the video of the goal and made a brief comment: “Arthur Augusto, from Feirense, perfectly weighed the kick to surprise the goalkeeper rival”.

Watch Arthur Augusto’s goal