British Prime Minister, in Office for Six Weeks, Under Pressure to Resign, Loses Home Minister | World

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned on Wednesday. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has been in power for six weeks, has come under pressure to step down.

Braverman is considered a hardline Conservative Party politician. She was interior minister for just 43 days. Her departure from the Truss government deepens the crisis that began last month with the announcement of an economic package.

As a reason for her dismissal, the interior minister claimed that she used her personal email account to send an official document to a colleague, which is technically a mistake. She said she accepts her responsibility, but also stated that she is seriously concerned about the government’s policies.

“Pretending we didn’t make mistakes, acting like no one can see that we made those mistakes, and hoping that things will magically turn out well is not serious policy,” he said.

Opening to opponents

Grant Shapps, former Transport Minister during Boris Johnson and supporter of Rishi Sunak (who lost to Truss) was appointed hours later as Braverman’s replacement.

With this nomination, the prime minister takes the opportunity to show the openness that she has been accused of losing since she came to power.

A new controversy erupted on Wednesday night. Parliament voted to allow the return of ‘fracking’ (hydraulic fracturing), an oil and gas extraction technique that is considered risky.

Labor MP Chris Bryant called for an investigation to be opened. He said he witnessed scenes of forced voting and harassment among Conservative Party lawmakers.

Faced with rumors that the leader and deputy leader, those in charge of ensuring the discipline of the party, had resigned in protest at the sudden change in the government’s tactics in the vote, which in the end was won by Truss, the government published a statement denying these waivers.

Rejected by public opinion, questioned in the party

Rejected by public opinion and questioned within her own party, the conservative leader declared, this Wednesday, in an appearance in the British Parliament, that she intends to remain in office.

“I’m a fighter, not someone who gives up” and “I’m willing to make tough decisions,” she insisted, despite the humiliating abandonment of nearly every measure that was part of her economic plan.

The crisis began in late September, when its then finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, presented a package of economic measures with significant tax cuts and a colossal boost to energy bills – two issues that raised fears of a runaway in public spending. .

The pound fell to an all-time low, long-term government bond yields soared and the Bank of England had to step in to prevent the situation from degenerating into a financial crisis.

“Because [Truss] Are you still here?” questioned Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer in parliament on Wednesday.

The new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, announced on Monday a waiver of almost all tax cuts introduced by his predecessor.

As inflation soared in September to 10.1% year-on-year, its highest level in 40 years, Hunt has tried to reassure Britons by saying pensions will be adjusted in line with inflation.

“This government prioritizes the most vulnerable, while providing economic stability,” he said, warning that, however, it will be necessary to contain public spending.

Despite the political chaos, markets were calmer, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlighted the return to “budget discipline” at a time when recession grips the country.

According to a YouGov survey, only one in ten Britons and one in five Conservative voters is in favor of Truss.

Two years before the next parliamentary elections, the Labor opposition stands out against the Conservatives in the polls.

Six deputies from her party have already publicly called on Truss to step down. But with the lack of a clear successor, conservatives have reservations about embarking on a new and exhausting process to nominate a leader.

“I don’t believe that by launching a new campaign, getting rid of another prime minister, we are going to convince the British that we think of them,” nor that it will reassure markets, Foreign Minister James Cleverly told Sky News.