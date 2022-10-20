Burning Heart Emoji Has Meaning That Might Surprise

Among the novelties linked to emojis in the latest update, it seems that the flaming heart has quickly gone viral. Despite the various attributions, there is always an original motivation for the creations, increasing the public’s curiosity. However, the app understands that in different cultures interpretations can vary greatly, leaving the choice free.

Discover Emojipedia

O emojipedia is a site where the closest meanings of existing emojis are shared, in an up-to-date way. Therefore, on the portal, administrators dedicate part of their time to investigate the details behind the images. When you have any questions or want to make a suggestion, you can check the list available at any time.

The secret of the burning heart

The flaming heart, which is on fire, offers countless possibilities of use in messages, involving love affairs, friendships and human emotions. The illustration can mean overcoming an old love, opening doors to new positive relationships. In the opposite direction, it tends to illustrate burning and passionate hearts, demonstrating intensity in an optimistic way.

Reacting to messages with emojis

It is now possible to react to individual messages in the app by pressing the forwarded text box until the emoji board appears. This practicality is also present in the groups, in which there is a count notifying the contact who sent the reaction. The function that started with just five emojis, now with hundreds of them, distributed in areas organized by themes, recognized by users.

Don’t forget to update your Whatsapp in the app store to have access to all the improvements released by the messenger. This ensures that settings related to data security are updated, ensuring the privacy of your information with end-to-end encryption. Most of the emojis can be found on other social networks like Facebook and Instagram, which belong to the same company under the responsibility of Mark Zuckerberg.