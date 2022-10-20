Caixa anticipates benefit installments; Anatel creates new rules for abusive calls; Nubank launches Nucoin cryptocurrency; MP opens 16 thousand vacancies

THE Federal Savings Bank announced that it will anticipate the installments of new social benefits, this time the Truck Driver Assistance it’s the Benefit for Taxi Drivers. The installments that will receive the advance are for the month of November and December, fifth and sixth installments, respectively.

On the other hand, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) determined a new precautionary measure in the fight against abusive telemarketing. Companies that fail to comply with the rule may receive a fine of BRL 50 million.

Stay on top of these and other topics highlights of the day and always be well informed about the latest news today!

Nubank launches its own cryptocurrency, Nucoin

Nubank launched this Wednesday, 19, its first cryptocurrency, called Nucoin. The objective is to allow customers to have discounts and benefits when using the asset in transactions, especially in the company’s products and services.

According to the digital bank, the novelty is expected to be launched in the first half of next year for customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. At first, 2,000 users will be selected to participate in the testing phase, to learn about the use and dynamics associated with cryptocurrency.

Public Ministry opens 16 thousand vacancies in competition

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MP-MG) released this Wednesday, 19, a public notice containing more than 16 thousand vacancies, 101 for immediate hiring and 16,032 for reserve registration. Opportunities include secondary and higher education levels.

For the position of officer (middle level), the registration fee is R$ 90, for the position of analyst (higher level), the amount is R$ 100. Regarding salaries, they range from R$ 5,986, 84 to BRL 8,190.14.

The tests will be held on January 15, 2023. Those interested in participating in the selection should access the Consulplan website, which assists in the selection process. The application period will start from 4:00 pm on November 1st to 4:00 pm on December 5th.

Caixa anticipates schedule of Truck Driver Aid and Benefit for Taxi Driver

Caixa Econômica Federal confirmed the anticipation of the two final installments of the aid paid to truck drivers and taxi drivers, Truck Driver Aid and Taxi Driver Benefit. The November and December rounds were advanced by one week (seven days).

Thus, by definition of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the fifth installment, previously scheduled for 11/26, will be paid on 11/19. Subsequently, the sixth installment, whose expected date was 12/17, was rescheduled to 12/10. The value of the transfers is R$ 1 thousand.

Anatel creates rule against abusive calls with a fine of R$ 50 million

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), through a new precautionary measure, seeks to combat abusive telemarketing. Companies that fail to comply with the new rule may be fined up to R$50 million. The decision was published in the Official Gazette this Wednesday, 19.

The aim of the new measures is to prevent short calls, which last less than three seconds, but which still annoy consumers. Usually, companies use robots to make the calls, used to find out if the number is active and usable. After confirmation, a real person contacts the user to deal with matters regarding the sale of products.