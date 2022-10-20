Call of Duty 2: Modern Warfare 2 reveals requirements list for PC version

The new game in the series promises to adapt well to various hardware combinations

Infinity Ward announced this Wednesday (19) the requirements needed to enjoy the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In addition, the developer revealed that everyone who has already pre-ordered the game will be able to start your preload todayif they have acquired the right to have early access to your campaign.

The full version of the game will be pre-loaded on all platforms. from the 26th of October. With this, players will have a few hours to download the game, as it should be released from the 28th — in Brazil, the release takes place from 1 amin Brasilia time.

The specifications released by Infinity Ward divide the game into four tiers: Minimum, Recommended, Competitive and Ultra 4K. The title should prove to be quite flexible on different hardware, having as initial recommendations a CPU Intel Core i3-6100|AMD Ryzen 3 1200one GeForce GTX 960|AMD Radeon RX 470 and just 4 GB of RAM memory.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 specs on PC

minimums

CPU : Intel Core i3-6100|AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel Core i3-6100|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Video card : GeForce GTX 960|AMD Radeon RX 470

: GeForce GTX 960|AMD Radeon RX 470 video memory : 2 GB

: 2 GB RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB Storage : 72 GB at launch

: 72 GB at launch Cache for high resolution assets : up to 32 GB (optional, can be turned off in settings)

: up to 32 GB (optional, can be turned off in settings) recommended drivers: NVIDIA 516.59|AMD 22.9.1

recommended

CPU : Intel Core i5-6600K|Core i7-4770|AMD Ryzen 5 1400

: Intel Core i5-6600K|Core i7-4770|AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Video card : GeForce GTX 1060|AMD Radeon RX 580

: GeForce GTX 1060|AMD Radeon RX 580 video memory : 4 GB

: 4 GB RAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB Storage : 72 GB at launch

: 72 GB at launch Cache for high resolution assets : up to 32 GB (optional, can be turned off in settings)

: up to 32 GB (optional, can be turned off in settings) recommended drivers: NVIDIA 516.59|AMD 22.9.1

Competitive

CPU : Intel Core i7-87090K|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

: Intel Core i7-87090K|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Video card : GeForce RTX 3060Ti|AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

: GeForce RTX 3060Ti|AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT video memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 72 GB at launch

: 72 GB at launch Cache for high resolution assets : up to 32 GB (optional, can be turned off in settings)

: up to 32 GB (optional, can be turned off in settings) recommended drivers: NVIDIA 516.59|AMD 22.9.1

Ultra 4K

CPU : Intel Core i9-9900K|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

: Intel Core i9-9900K|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Video card : GeForce RTX 3080|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

: GeForce RTX 3080|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT video memory : 10 GB

: 10 GB RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 72 GB at launch

: 72 GB at launch Cache for high resolution assets : up to 64 GB (optional, can be turned off in settings)

: up to 64 GB (optional, can be turned off in settings) recommended drivers: NVIDIA 516.59|AMD 22.9.1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 promises 500 customization options on PC

According to publisher Activision, the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will bring a wide variety of configuration options to consumers. The company promises that players will be able to adjust more than 500 areas of the gameincluding from its visual details to the control systems used.

She also confirmed that the desktop version will be the only one requiring the use of an SMS authentication system for new players. According to the company, the system is already active in Call of Duty: Warzone and aims to reduce the number of players who use cheats or create new accounts to gain competitive advantages over newcomers to multiplayer modes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could win DLC with campaign and premium map in 2023

Modern Warfare 2 maps released in 2009 may be included in the pack



Source: Eurogamer