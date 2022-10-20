Can Boris Johnson return? See who are the names quoted to replace Liz Truss in the leadership of the United Kingdom | World

Liz Truss said on Thursday that she was stepping down as British prime minister just six weeks after being appointed.

A new leadership election will be held in the coming weeks to replace Truss, who is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

In the UK, the leader of the Conservative Party, which has a majority in Parliament, is also prime minister.

Given the internal divide among conservatives, there is no obvious candidate and any replacement would face a country on the brink of recession. The main names quoted for the dispute are below:

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak during his previous campaign for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in July 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The former British finance minister was the most popular candidate among Conservative MPs at Westminster in a leadership contest earlier this year, but in the final round he lost to Truss in a vote involving some 170,000 party members.

During the campaign, Sunak warned that markets could lose confidence in Britain if Truss went ahead with his unfunded tax cut project.

Many members were angered when Sunak resigned as minister in July, helping to spark a rebellion that eventually toppled former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Betfair betting company puts Sunak as the favorite to replace Truss, but MPs who remain loyal to Johnson would likely oppose such a move.

Sunak is “sure to run” for leadership, according to the British newspaper “Telegraph”.

The Minister of International Trade, Penny Mordaunt, during her previous campaign for the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A former defense secretary, Mordaunt was a passionate advocate of leaving the European Union, which came in third in the last contest.

Mordaunt won praise for his performance in parliament on Monday, when he defended the government even as he reversed most of its policies.

One MP described Mordaunt as having “broad appeal”, referring to his ability to find friends in the party’s various tribes.

Mordaunt is believed to be running to become the next prime minister, British network Sky News reported.

Former Prime Minister Johnson is expected to be in the running for leadership of the Conservative Party, the Times policy editor reported.

Boris Johnson was the leader before Liz Truss. He resigned after a series of scandals, including crowded parties when it was prohibited due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Johnson has been in British politics since becoming mayor of London in 2008. After causing trouble for leaders like David Cameron and Theresa May, he finally became prime minister in 2019 and won a major election victory.

Johnson was the face of Brexit and won votes in parts of the country that had never voted for the Conservative Party before.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a speech in front of his office on June 7, 2022 — Photo: Henry Nicholls/REUTERS

Jeremy Hunt walks outside his home in London, England, on October 18, 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

After Truss’ economic program collapsed and she fired her finance minister, she turned to Hunt, a former health and foreign minister, to set things right.

After a series of confident performances on television and in the House, such as when he tore up Truss’s economic manifesto, led some Conservative MPs to refer to Hunt as the “real prime minister”.

He has insisted he doesn’t want the top job, despite having entered two previous races to become prime minister, including in 2019, when he lost in the last round to former prime minister Boris Johnson. Hunt does not have the obvious support of a large group of lawmakers in parliament.

The BBC and other media said he was not considering running.

Kemi Badenoch in an undated image published on her official page — Photo: Reproduction

After losing the previous leadership contest, where she gained support in the right wing of the Conservative Party, Badenoch was appointed as secretary of commerce by Truss.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Badenoch said Britain had been falsely criticized as oppressive to minorities. She also opposed gender-neutral toilets as causing a “significant disadvantage” to women.

A source close to Badenoch said “the party must unite around a new leader who restores confidence in politics and delivers good government to the British people. Kemi is in talks with colleagues about the best way to achieve this.”

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman is seen outside British government headquarters on October 18, 2022 — Photo: Toby Melville/REUTERS

Braverman, who resigned on Wednesday as home minister after criticizing Truss, is expected to run for the lead of the Conservatives, British newspaper The Guardian reported, adding that an aide declined to say whether she plans to compete.

With parents of Indian origin, she wants to reduce global migration to Britain and said the country has many low-skilled migrant workers and a very high number of international students.

Previously, she served as Brexit minister and advocated for Britain’s departure from the European Court of Human Rights. She was also a lead candidate in the previous race, gaining the support of prominent anti-EU activist Nigel Farage.

Braverman said in a critical resignation letter that she had concerns about the direction of the Truss government.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace speaks during the Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

The British defense secretary is one of the few ministers to emerge from the recent political turmoil with his credibility bolstered. The former soldier was defense minister for both Johnson and Truss, leading Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Popular with party members, he surprised many earlier this year when he said he would not run for leadership, saying he wanted to focus on his current job. He told the Times this week that he still wanted to remain secretary of defense.