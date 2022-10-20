Carnivorous bacteria roam Florida after Hurricane Ian

The US state of Florida has recorded the proliferation of a carnivorous bacteria. The increase in the number of cases of illness and deaths caused by the microbe vibrio vulpificus was identified after the passage of the Hurricane Ian last month.

The proliferation of the “flesh-eating” bacteria inhabits warm, salty waters. Due to flooding caused by the hurricane, the vibrio vulpificus an ideal environment to disseminate has entered.

According to officials in Lee County, one of the hardest hit by Storm Ian on Sept. 28, the region has recorded 29 cases and four deaths from the carnivorous bacteria.

In a press release, county officials urged residents to “always be aware of the potential risks associated with exposing open wounds, cuts or scrapes to the skin to hot, brackish or salt water.”

THE vibrio vulnificus It is known as a “flesh eater” because it necrotizes the skin tissue. According to the Florida Department of Health, after infection with the microbe, the individual experiences symptoms such as skin ulcers, chills, fever and a drop in blood pressure.

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantisreported that the passage of Hurricane Ian in the US state caused damage in the region and reached category 4, the second highest on the intensity scale, when winds of 240 kilometers per hour were recorded.

“The impacts of this storm are historic and the damage done is also historic,” Ron DeSantis told a news conference. “We have never seen a flood event like this. We’ve also never seen storms of this magnitude.”