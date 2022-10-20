Casting, other offers… See the backstage of Hélio’s renovation with Ponte | black Bridge

Between personal and professional issues, it was an alignment of factors that led the coach to remain at Majestoso, even in the high market.

In addition to several consultations during the second round of Série B, Remo and Juventude, for example, made official proposals, but Hélio’s priority was always to resolve the situation with Ponte before listening to other clubs.

The preference for Macaca is related to the internal environment, the adaptation to the city of Campinas, the logistics to find the family and also a desire to “return” the team to the state elite after the relegation in the last Paulista.

1 of 2 Hélio dos Anjos will stay at Ponte for 2023 — Photo: Júlio César Costa Hélio dos Anjos will stay on the Bridge for 2023 — Photo: Júlio César Costa

Hélio never hid his connection with President Marco Antonio Eberlin, always praising the manager’s stance in rebuilding the club.

But the relationship with members of the coaching staff and the football department who are more connected to the day-to-day is also healthy, especially with Nenê Santana (club’s permanent assistant), Ivo Secchi (technical observer) and Lauro (goalkeeper coach). Officials also asked Hélio to remain.

Outside the club, the coach also always made a point of highlighting how he liked living in Campinas. And one of the main factors is the ease of being “close” to his grandson, who lives in Florianópolis. The offer of direct flights to the capital of Santa Catarina allowed visits to be more frequent.

The personal desire of Hélio dos Anjos to gain access to the Paulista A2 Series also weighed. Although he only participated in the final four games of the relegation campaign, with two draws and two defeats, the fall “hurt” and left the coach with the feeling that he had a duty to deliver the club back to the state elite.

The negotiation to stay, in turn, involved demands on working conditions, such as the permanence of team highlights and structural issues.

Hélio didn’t give up on running out of names like Elvis, Lucca and Artur for the Serie A2 dispute. The three have a contract until the end of 2023, but there was a possibility that they would leave in the first semester and return to Series B to relieve the payroll.

+ CLICK HERE and read more about the Bridge

2 of 2 Technician Helio dos Anjos and president of Ponte Preta Eberlin — Photo: Diego Almeida/ PontePress Coach Helio dos Anjos and president of Ponte Preta Eberlin — Photo: Diego Almeida/ PontePress

The management’s guarantee of the continuity of the backbone was crucial for Hélio to believe in the project. Felipe Amaral, Wallisson, Léo Naldi and Formiga also have a bond for 2023, but it is not possible to rule out the negotiation of any of them to help with the cashier.

Among the holders with a contract at the end, Caíque França has the renewal underway, and the conversations with Fábio Sanches also advanced. The attacking midfielder Everton, recovering from ankle surgery, has a pre-agreement to stay in 2023, as his link with Gremio ends in December.

The coach will also participate directly in the indication of reinforcements. Another issue on the table was the need for structural improvements.

Thus, the alvinegra board committed to renovating the CT and Majestoso lawns for 2023, in addition to offering a cafeteria in the CT, at the request of Hélio dos Anjos.