Charlize Theron demands to accept Fast & Furious spin-off

Charlize Theron has been one of the highlights of the franchise of Fast and furious since its arrival in 2017, through the eighth film in the franchise. Currently confirmed as part of the 10th film in the saga, which will be the penultimate, the actress reveals that she would be willing to return for a spin-off focused on her character.

However, there are conditions for this return, something she makes clear.

Charlize Theron is in a position to make a Fast & Furious spin-off

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this past Thursday, October 18, during the Women in Hollywood event, Charlize Theron was willing to return to the franchise of Fast and furious in a spin-off. But as stated above, it has requirements for this to happen, and this would be the participation of Helen Mirren in your movie.

For those who don’t remember, Mirren plays the Magdalene Shawmother of villains Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Owen Shaw (Luke Ewans) and Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby). She was present in the last two films of the franchise, in addition to the spin-off. Hobbs & Shawnand now also returns to fast and furious 10.

Charlize Theron considers herself lucky to be in The Fast and the Furious

Also in his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Charlize Theron does not fail to be grateful for the possibility of being part of the franchise of Fast and furious. For Theron, it is an honor to be part of this family in which Vin Diesel and the Universal Pictures built over the years.

“I feel so lucky that I’m a small part of this amazing thing they’ve built for so many years. I think everything Vin and the producers and Universal have done with the entire franchise is truly exceptional. I mean, it doesn’t just happen. You don’t just have an audience with you for such a great journey. Not wanting to sting anyone…maybe.”

For the time being it is not known how the return of cypher will happen, but it is known that the villain will be returning to cause chaos in the family Toretto, according to a recent photo released. You can find out more about it by clicking here.

In Brazil, the franchise Fast and furious can be found in Star Plus.