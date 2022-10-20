Check out Ryan Murphy’s top 10; producer succeeds on Netflix







With awards such as Golden Globe and Emmy under his belt, Ryan Murphy is already well established in Hollywood as a great producer, director and screenwriter. Behind his name are successful productions such as ‘Glee’‘American Horror Story’ and the most recentDahmer: An American Cannibal‘.

Murphy prefers to put the LGBTQIA+ theme in most of his productions, as seen in ‘Pose’, for example, creating plots that not only entertain, but raise awareness. The artist likes to explore horror, comedy and drama in his films and series, resulting in incredible works.

To learn more about the work of the director, screenwriter and producer, the Canaltech listed the best 10 Ryan Murphy movies and series that you need to watch. All productions are available on streaming platforms, so you can now schedule your marathon.

10. The Normal Heart

In the movie ‘The Normal Heart’starring Julia Roberts and Mark Ruffalo in 2014, we know the battle of a group of activists from New York in the 1980s to fight the AIDS crisis.

The plot was directed and written by Ryan Murphy and is available to watch on HBO Max.

9. Eat, Pray, Love

In 2010, Ryan Murphy directed the film ‘Eat Pray Love’, starring Julia Roberts and Javier Barden. The long romance takes place in the life of a woman who faces a painful divorce and decides, to find herself again, to face a journey through the world.

The film can be watched on Netflix.

8. Mr.’s Telephone Harrigan

In ‘The Telephone of Mr. Harrigan’, a Netflix movie based on a short story by Stephen King, you follow the story of the relationship between a young and an elderly billionaire, who connect through reading and technology. When the old man dies, the young man begins to receive mysterious and frightening calls.

The plot is produced by Ryan Murphy and is available on Netflix.

7. Glee

The musical comedy’Glee’ revealed several actors while it was on air, in addition to walking side by side with the music industry and praising the biggest hits of the time. The plot takes place in a school, focusing on a group of teenagers who want to pursue a career in music.

The series was created by Brad Falchuk, Ian Brenner and Murphy – who also worked on the script and direction. The series can be watched in six seasons on Disney+.

6. American Horror Story

In 2011, he premiered the anthology series ‘American Horror Story’, which is still on the air today. The plot brings a different context each season, telling horrifying stories in different themes, consecrating one of the most popular horror series of recent times.

The horror series was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and can be watched on Star+ for 10 seasons.

5. The Graduation Party

In the movie ‘The Graduation Party’starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, among others, we follow a group of Broadway artists who decide to come together to help a teenager who was forbidden to take her girlfriend to the graduation party.

The film was directed by Ryan Murphy and is a Netflix original production.

4. 9-1-1

Ryan Murphy is also behind the series’9-1-1′, which monitors the work of people who answer emergency calls. Each episode of the series features intense and exciting situations that happen during working hours.

The series was created and written by Ryan Murphy, and has five seasons for you to marathon on Star+.

3. pose

‘Pose’ is one of the best series ever made by Ryan Murphy, telling the story of Blanca (MJ Rodriguez), a woman who pursues her dream of opening her own music venue for the LGBTQIA+ audience.

The plot, created and scripted by Murphy, ran for three seasons, all available to marathon on Star+.

2. Welcome to the Neighborhood

The series ‘Welcome to the Neighborhood’, one of Murphy’s most recent Netflix debuts, entered Netflix’s most-watched rankings quickly for its intriguing plot. In the production, you will follow the true story of a family that began to be persecuted and threatened by their neighbors.

Ryan Murphy co-created the series with Ian Brennan, also working as writers alongside a team. Horror can be watched on Netflix.

1. Dahmer: An American Cannibal

‘Dahmer: An American Cannibal‘ is a series that, during its premiere, soon conquered the first place among the most watched on Netflix. The plot tells the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most brutal serial killers in the history of the United States.

Ryan Murphy is a creator alongside Ian Brennan on the series, as well as a screenwriter. The series is available on Netflix.

