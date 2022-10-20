Chris Evans canceled for congratulating controversial Avengers actor

Chris Evans played Captain America for eight years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a journey that began in 2011 and ended in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame.

This made the actor, as well as the superhero, become a fan favorite. But none of that stopped Chris Evans from getting used to an unpleasant fact: being “canceled” by the internet.

Turns and moves the actor is the subject of controversy because of an old photo autographing a missile (check it out), but a second cancellation ended up happening for a reason he probably didn’t expect: a congratulations.

On his Twitter, Evans wished a happy birthday to Paul Bettany, the actor who plays the Vision in the Marvel movies. Evans wrote: “One of my favorite humans“. And that was enough, and we explain why.

Paul Bettany was involved in some controversies involving Amber Heard. During the trial where the actress accused Johnny Depp of aggression, a very close friend of Bettany, messages exchanged between the two were exposed.

In the conversations between Paul Bettany and Johnny Depp, there are several comments against Amber, defended at the time as “jokes”. For example, the two talk about disappearing with the actress, burning her or drowning her.

Since then, Paul Bettany’s reputation has never been the same among fans, which is why Evans’ message of congratulations to the actor ended up being disapproved of by so many people.

