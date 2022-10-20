Company is paying you BRL 3,000 to research prices

Price Survey app allows you to make extra income with retail surveys. Platform unites companies and people who want to make money flexibly and quickly, from a smartphone

Brazilians are always reinventing themselves when it comes to earning money and technology is a great ally. Whether to make an extra income or even support yourself, the internet and smartphones provide a series of opportunities for those who want more money.

One of these possibilities is to work with retail research. Many large companies seek these professionals to carry out price quotations and field research in retail and industry, starting to rely on embedded solutions that increase the accessibility of people to provide the service.

“Gone are the days when surveys were done with paper clipboards and hand-filling. Nowadays we can automate everything via cell phone, with product photos, price comparison and speed. Not to mention the chance to earn extra income with flexibility of time and location”, explains Maycon Andrade, CEO of Price Survey, a company that developed an embedded solution for retail surveys.

Maycon Andrade, CEO of Price Survey (Image: Disclosure/Price Survey)

Research market allows greater flexibility of schedules

Andrade says that the range of possibilities for those who want to explore the research market is enormous and brings many benefits, due to the simplicity of the process and flexibility of schedules, since the research can be carried out within the researcher’s availability.

In the case of Price Survey’s technology, for a person to become a “pricer” it is enough to have an Android phone (the new iOS version is expected to be available on the Apple Store by December), download the company’s app and start the work, everything, in a very simple way.

How does the Price Survey price research process work?

The process of conducting a survey works as follows: Price Survey’s partner companies arrive with the problem and report what they need. Thus, the flow is defined and the best search for that scenario is built. Price, then, makes available opportunities in the app according to the pricer’s location, since the app has geolocation, giving a matching between the company and the researcher.

From there, the researcher’s mission and the value of the reward are available in the application, that is, how much he will earn for that research. Then, he goes to the research site (which can be from a pharmacy or even a wholesale chain, for example), enters the price of the product, scans the barcode to confirm the product, fills in the requested information in the application, takes pictures of the price tag along with the product and on the shelf for auditing. When the survey is validated, he already receives his payment, in a safe and agile way.

Search allows for more up-to-date information

For the research requestor, this means having organized data at hand very quickly, with dynamic delivery of results, dashboards, regionalized results, market share and SOV (Share of Voice is a measure of the sector to which your brand belongs in comparison to competitors).

“Because our pricers respond to the survey and it arrives in real time for our system, we were able to compile the information and bring everything quickly to our customer. It’s a two-way street of speed. In addition, the data and photos are real, not being a superficial and general analysis. They are up-to-date, as ‘fresh’ data as possible. It’s like the ‘Uber’ of research”, reinforces Andrade.

On average, a pricer usually earns from 100 to 200 reais a week, with some who, if they dedicate themselves more, earn up to 3000 reais a month, according to availability and demand.

How to apply?

See how easy it is to become a researcher and earn extra income:

Access: https://www.pricesurvey.io/; Go to the “Be a Researcher” tab and click on the “Click here and start now” button; You will be directed to the Play Store where the app will be available for download; If you want to simplify, just open the Play Store on your phone, type “Price Survey” and download the app.

