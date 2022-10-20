Corinthians beats Olimpia and takes Boca in the quarterfinals of Libertadores

Corinthians is in the quarterfinals of the women’s Copa Libertadores. The current continental champions thrashed Olimpia 4-0, today (19), in Quito, Ecuador, in direct confrontation for the second spot in Group A, and advanced in the competition. The alvinegras will face Boca Juniors in the next phase.

The first Alvinegro goal came in the 24th minute of the first half, in an own goal by Angélica Vázquez after a cross by Tamires. In the final stage, Gabi Portilho, Bianca Gomes and Gabi Zanotti closed the account for the São Paulo club. In the first phase, Corinthians thrashed Always Ready and lost, in their debut, to Deportivo Cali, 2-1.

With the result tonight, Corinthians secured the second place in Group A of the continental competition, with six points added. The leader was the undefeated Deportivo Cali, with nine.

The match puts Boca Juniors – leader of Group B – in the path of Corinthians in the quarterfinals. Argentina secured the top of the bracket with a 2-2 draw with Ferroviária.

The duel between Brazilians and Argentines will be this Saturday (22), in Quito, Ecuador, at a time yet to be confirmed.

Alvinegro domain

Needing at least a draw to advance to the playoffs of Libertadores, Corinthians controlled the start of the match, had freedom both on the edges and in the center of the field, but ran into the Paraguayan defensive system, especially close to the penalty area.

Ball in the net!

The alvinegro goal came in the 24th minute of the opening stage. Tamires received on the left and crossed in the small area. Defender Angélica Vázquez tried to cut, but sent it against her own goal.

Corinthians almost extended two minutes later, in a new cross by Tamires and Jheniffer’s touch of lyrics. But shirt 9 was in an offside position.

Gabi Portilho celebrates Corinthians’ goal against Olimpia for the women’s Libertadores Image: Publicity/CONMEBOL

Olimpia attacks, Corinthians falters

In search of a comeback to qualify for the knockout stage, Olimpia took danger to Lelê’s goal at the beginning of the second half. With space between the white-and-white lines, the Paraguayans had the main chance in the ninth minute, with Amada Peralta, free, heading over the goal.

On the other hand, Corinthians missed a clear opportunity to secure victory for the third round of the group stage. Gabi Portilho pulled a counterattack from the right, cut the mark near the penalty area and crossed in the area. With the goal empty, Jheniffer was stopped by the marking and, on the rebound, wasted.

Gabis solve!

Corinthians reached the second goal in the 27th minute of the second half, in a beautiful move by “Gabis” alvinegras. Morais called Zanotti through the middle, who in turn found Portilho at the entrance of the area, on the right. Shirt number 18 dominated and finished on the goalkeeper’s exit to expand the score in Ecuador.

rout

Bianca Gomes came on in the second half to secure the rout for Corinthians. In the 43rd minute of the second half, the player hit a beautiful free kick in the corner of goalkeeper Gloria Saleb.

Three minutes later, Bianca bought another free-kick, on the right, and Gabi Zanotti headed into the back of the net.

DATASHEET

Corinthians 4 x 0 Olympia

Competition: Women’s Copa Libertadores – group stage

Place: Chillogallo Stadium in Quito, Ecuador

Day and hour: October 19, at 7:15 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Maria Laura Fortunato (ARG)

Assistants: Mariana De Almeida (ARG) and Diana Milone (ARG)

goals: Angélica Vázquez (against/Olimpia), in the 24th minute of the first half; Gabi Portilho (Corinthians), in the 27th minute of the second half; Biaca Gomes (Corinthians), at 43 of the second half, Gabi Zanotti (Corinthians), at 46 of the second half

Yellow cards: Jaqueline (Corinthians); Milagros Rolón (Olimpia); Erika (Corinthians); Tarciane (Corinthians)

CORINTHIANS: Lele; Tarciane, Erika, Yasmin; Luana Bertolucci (Gabi Zanotti), Victoria Albuquerque (Gabi Morais), Jaqueline (Giovanna Campiolo), Tamires, Gabi Portilho (Bianca Gomes); Jennifer, Adriana (Diany). Technician: Arthur Elias

OLYMPIA: Gloria Saleb; Natalia Villasanti, Lorena Alonso, Paola Genes; Angélica Vázquez, Milagros Rolón (Amada Peralta), Griselda Garay López, Sharon Ramírez (Jessica Santacruz), Deisy Ojela (Gabriela Valdez (Maribel Portillo)); Cindy Ramos (Erika Cartaman), Karina Castellanos. Technician: Ariel Fabio Rivaldi.