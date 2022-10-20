Corinthians contests Renata Fan and reinforces pride for Fiel Torcida

After Renata Fan uses the term “maloqueiro” to refer to Corinthians fans, during this Thursday’s “Jogo Aberto” programO Corinthians took a stand and regretted the presenter’s statements. through your social networks, the alvinegro club issued a note classifying the statements as prejudiced.

– Corinthians, the people’s team, regrets and repudiates the prejudiced statements of presenter Renata Fan on the program “Jogo Aberto” (Band) this Thursday (20) and reinforces the pride of our greatest asset: a passionate and faithful crowd – wrote Timão on their social networks.

When joking with journalist Chico Garcia about his support for Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil decision, Renata said that the reporter did not have a “maloqueiro profile”, a term used by Corinthians fans.

Upon hearing the comments of Renata Fan, the former goalkeeper and current commentator of the program, Ronaldo Giovanelli questioned the presenter.

The speeches did not resonate well among alvinegro fans on social media.