Corinthians’ courage against Flamengo inspires Felipão. Athletico without fear in the Libertadores final – Prisma

Side effect of what happened yesterday at Maracanã, with Corinthians cornering Flamengo and not winning due to precipitation and bad luck in the finals, in the decision of the Copa do Brasil.



A lot of hope in Curitiba, at Athletico Paranaense, from Felipão.



The mood is different for the preparation for the Libertadores final, nine days from now, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.



Because if Vítor Pereira’s team was able to impose itself in the 90 minutes, in front of the billionaire Flamengo squad, the competitive team from Paraná, which eliminated the also billionaire Palmeiras, can too.





Loving to cultivate mysteries in relation to the lineup in very important games, at 73 years old, Felipão shows confidence and adds that he already has ten athletes defined for the final.

“I had an idea (of the best team to face Flamengo), I went and I’m sure that ten (players) I already have certain”, he said in Curitiba.

Felipão’s greatest fear is in midfield. The same doubt that tormented Vítor Pereira against Flamengo. Place four players, to avoid the ball touching the Carioca team. And only two attackers.

And yesterday it was clear that when Corinthians lost their fear and faced Flamengo head on, putting three forwards and keeping only three players in midfield, the situation was reversed.

It ended security, red-black trust.

Felipão not only watched the match but also ordered his athletes to watch yesterday’s decision. The game was recorded and several situations of the match will be sent to the cell phone of each holder. To memorize what to do in Ecuador.

Bento, Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Erick, Fernandinho and David Terans; Vitinho, Cuello (Alex Santana) and Pablo.

The question is between Cuello in attack. Or Alex Santana in midfield.

Felipão did not forget the rout that his team suffered from Flamengo, in August. With both clubs with reserves, he tried to do as Vítor Pereira sought yesterday in the first half. Three defenders and three players more concerned with marking.

The result was terrible. Athletico attracted Flamengo to their area. And was terribly thrashed by 5 to 0, in the match for the Brazilian.





It was clear that entering with a defensive team, further back, gives confidence to Dorival Júnior’s team.

And that is what you will not repeat.

As he loves to bluff, the Paraná press is sure that Pablo will start in Ecuador. But it won’t be surprising if Felipão opts for Vitor Roque’s speed and improvisation power. When confirming that he already has ten players defined for the decision, he doesn’t even touch the name of Pablo or Vitor Roque.

Fast forwards, and dribblers, tend to complicate a lot for the experienced Flamengo defense.

Anyway, Corinthians’ stance against Flamengo, yesterday, at Maracanã, filled Luiz Felipe Scolari’s team with confidence.

It showed that it is possible to face the favorite team from Rio.

And that the best way is to have courage.

Attack.





Flamengo is far from being an unbeatable team.

Felipão did not reach the fourth final of the Libertadores by chance.

He won two, one with Grêmio and another with Palmeiras.

Lost with Palmeiras, on penalties, to Boca.

And he knows that the decision with Flamengo should be his last.

Since he intends to be manager in 2023.

Hence, think seriously about your big bet in Ecuador.

Inspired by Corinthians…



