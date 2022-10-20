Corinthians issues a note of repudiation of prejudiced statements by Renata Fan

On Thursday afternoon, Corinthians issued a note of repudiation to presenter Renata Fan, from Band The club’s response concerns the journalist’s prejudiced statements during the program Open gamewhich aired this Thursday morning.

“Corinthians, the people’s team, regrets and repudiates the prejudiced statements of presenter Renata Fan on the program ‘Jogo Aberto’ (Band) this Thursday (20) and reinforces the pride of our greatest heritage: a passionate and faithful crowd”, the club said in a note.

In a mocking tone, the presenter addressed Chico Garcia, a colleague on the bench, to whom she contested Corinthians’ support in the decision of the Copa do Brasil, played last Wednesday. According to Renata Fan, a person studied does not match the stereotype of a fan of the alvinegro club.

“Who warns, friend is. (…) Stop, Chico. You don’t match, Chico. You’re not a hustler, you’re a studied guy, you’re a multi-purpose guy. You wanted to be a Corinthians fan to please your wife,” said the presenter on the Jogo Aberto program, on TV Bandeirantes.

A declared fan of Internacional, Renata Fan has already been involved in controversies involving Corinthians in the past. In 2017, the presenter even threw the club’s shirt on the floor during the same program and had to withdraw the next day.

