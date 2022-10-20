Corinthians repudiates ‘prejudiced statements’ by Renata Fan

Admin 13 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

In today’s program “Jogo Aberto”, on TV Bandeirantes (20), a speech by presenter Renata Fan generated controversy with Corinthians fans on social networks. When making a provocation to journalist Chico Garcia for the defeat of Corinthians in the final of the Copa do Brasil, Renata said that cheering for Corinthians “does not match [com ele]” and that Chico “is not a maloqueiro”.

“I warned you: stop, Chico, you don’t match [com o Corinthians], you are not a maloqueiro. You’re a studied guy, a multi-purpose guy. Then you wanted to become a Corinthians fan just to please your wife,” said Renata, who was questioned by Corinthians player Ronaldo Giovanelli. “What’s the problem?”, asked the former goalkeeper. On social media, the statement was considered prejudiced, when relating the fact of rooting for Corinthians with a lack of education.

A few hours later, Corinthians officially took a position, repudiating the speech of the gaúcha presenter: “Corinthians, the people’s team, regrets and repudiates the prejudiced statements of presenter Renata Fan on the program “Jogo Aberto” (Band) this Thursday (20) and reinforces the pride of our greatest asset: a passionate and faithful crowd.”

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

CBF gives shirt 13 to Zagallo, after introducing Nike executive with 22

In addition to becoming a statue at the CBF Museum, Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo received …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved