Corinthians repudiates Renata Fan’s speech after the presenter relates “lack of study” to the fan

O Corinthians, vice-champion of the Copa do Brasil, issued a note on his social networks repudiating the lines seen as prejudiced by presenter Renata Fan, from Band, made on his program this Thursday afternoon.

“Corinthians, the people’s team, regrets and repudiates the prejudiced statements of presenter Renata Fan on the program “Jogo Aberto” (Band) this Thursday (20) and reinforces the pride of our greatest heritage: a passionate and faithful crowd”, wrote the club on its Twitter.

Corinthians, the people’s team, regrets and repudiates the prejudiced statements of presenter Renata Fan on the program “Jogo Aberto” (Band) this Thursday (20) and reinforces the pride of our greatest asset: a passionate and faithful crowd. pic.twitter.com/QNScnkXkfM — Corinthians (@Corinthians) October 20, 2022

The presenter, a declared supporter of Internacional, made comments considered prejudiced by the club and part of the fans.

“Whoever warns, friend is. I warned ‘stop, Chico (Garcia), it doesn’t match. You’re not a maloqueiro, you’re a studied guy, a multifunctional guy, then it was wanting to be Corinthians to please his wife”, said the blonde.

Ronaldo Giovanelli, Timão’s idol and present on the bench, asked: “What’s the problem with being a Corinthians fan? Who doesn’t study, is a bum, what?”. The presenter denied the relationship, still in jest.

This was not the first time that Renata Fan was involved in controversial speeches in relation to the Corinthians fans. She has already been sued by striker Jô, ex-Timão, for comparing him to a thief for a hand goal, in 2017.

Also, he has already thrown a shirt from the alvinegro club on the ground and, this year, he came out in defense of midfielder Edenilson, from Internacional, in the case of an alleged racial injury committed by Rafael Ramos. The defender was later acquitted of the charges.

