Coritiba closes preparation to face São Paulo in a late game; see the lineup | coritiba

Coritiba closed the preparation to face the Sao Paulo on Thursday, at 8 pm, at Morumbi. The game, delayed, takes place for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.
In the morning of this Wednesday, the cast alviverde carried out a work in the morning in the CT da Graciosa and embarked in the beginning of the afternoon for the capital of São Paulo. Initial training must have exchanges.
Without Alef Manga, suspended, Warley must be the chosen one. He returns after receiving the third yellow card and plays alongside Fabricio Daniel.
Warley must be the only novelty in Coritiba — Photo: Coritiba
On the right side, coach Guto Ferreira has a doubt. Holder at Atletiba, bernard was highly praised by the coach. Although, Adrian Martínezwhich left the reserve bank, appears as an option in the sector.
Coritiba’s main absence continues to be the midfielder Robinho. With a muscle problem, he is still in the medical department and has no time to return.
Probable Coritiba: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Bernardo (Adrián Martínez) and Boschilia; Fabricio Daniel and Warley.
- goalkeepers: Alex Muralha and Gabriel;
- defenders: Guillermo, Henrique, Jhon Chancellor and Luciano Castán
- sides: Diego Porfirio, Matheus Alexandre, Nathanael, Rafael Santos and Warley
- steering wheels: Bernardo, Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Matías Galarza
- Socks: Bernardo, Biel, Boschilia and Régis;
- attackers: Adrián Martínez, Cadorini, Fabricio Daniel, José Hugo and Léo Gamalho.
In 15th place, Coritiba can close the round with six points away from the relegation zone. The club seeks three more triumphs to reach 43 points and get close to confirming its permanence in the elite of Brazilian football.
- São Paulo vs Coritiba: 10/20, Thursday, 8pm – Morumbi
- Coritiba vs Internacional: 10/23, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira
- Fortaleza vs Coritiba: 10/27, Thursday, 7pm – Castelão
