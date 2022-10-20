Court blocks R$13.5 million from Atlético for debt with Cury, but finds R$10,000

Club negotiates the payment of R$ 64.287 million to the athletes’ agent. Conversation with Rooster is conducted by the businessman’s lawyers

Agent André Cury won another legal battle against Atlético-MG. The São Paulo State Court of Justice (TJ-SP) determined the blocking of BRL 13,573,658.04 in the club’s accounts and found only BRL 10,759.52.

THE GOAL had access to the decision, dated last Monday (17) and signed by judge Camila Rodrigues Borges de Azevedo. An attempt was made to block 22 different current accounts of the club, all in different financial institutions, but values ​​were found in only three.

The miners held BRL 8,856.16 in an account at Itaú Unibanco, BRL 1,114.76 at Banco Mercantil do Brasil and BRL 788.61 at Banco ABC Brasil. The club’s other accounts did not have a penny, according to the decision.

Atlético-MG’s board is negotiating a way to pay the debt, valued at R$ 64.287 million to businessman André Cury. The negotiations are led by lawyers Adriana Cury and Fernanda Saade, who represent the intermediary in the cases.

See below the detailed list of André Cury’s charges to Atlético-MG:

*Two actions

**Three actions

