Cristiano Ronaldo cites ‘heat of the moment’ after being sidelined at Manchester United | english football

1 of 1 Cristiano Ronaldo was not used by Ten Hag in Manchester United’s game against Tottenham – Photo: Reuters Cristiano Ronaldo was not used by Ten Hag in Manchester United’s game against Tottenham (Photo: Reuters)

I started very young, the examples of older and more experienced players have always been very important to me. So, later on, I always tried to set an example for the young people who grew up in all the teams I represented. Unfortunately, this isn’t always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the better of them.” – Cristiano Ronaldo

As part of the removal, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be called up for the derby against Chelsea at the weekend at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United said in an earlier official statement.

At the moment I feel like I have to keep working hard at Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for anything in any game. Giving in to pressure is not an option. Never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we will be together again” – Cristiano Ronaldo

In last Wednesday’s match, against Tottenham, the Portuguese ace did not like not being used and left the bench in the 44th minute of the second half, before extra time.

Erik ten Hag made three substitutions in the game in two stops. At 44 of the second half and with four minutes of added time, there was a chance for another change in the game. Even so, Cristiano Ronaldo took the direction of the locker room and did not see the final stretch of the 2-0 victory.

It was the second time in the season that Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench and was not used. In the other, in the 6-3 defeat in the derby against Manchester City, the Portuguese stayed until the end, and Erik ten Hag said he did not use him in “respect for his career”.

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s full statement:

As I have always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully with my teammates, my opponents and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I did not change. I am the same person and the same professional that I have been for the last 20 years playing in football’s elite, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process.

