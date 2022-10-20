Cristiano Ronaldo is annoyed by not playing, leaves the bench before the end of the game and creates another ‘climate’ at United

Cristiano Ronaldo was not used by coach Erik ten Hag in the match against Tottenham, this Wednesday (19), for the Premier League

If the ace situation Cristiano Ronaldo at the Manchester United was already terrible, it got even worse this Wednesday (19).

The star was on the bench once again and didn’t play a single minute in the 2-0 win over Tottenhamat Old Trafford, for the Premier League.

To make matters worse, he was caught leaving the bench well before the final whistle, at 44 of the 2nd half, and went alone to the locker rooms, without celebrating the triumph on the field with the competitors (watch the video above).

The situation created a new “climate” between the attacker and the coaching staff of the red devils.

The attitude was seen as extremely disrespectful on the part of Ronaldo. So much so that, in the post-game interview of the coach Erik has Hagthe matter all but eclipsed United’s big game this Wednesday.

Asked how he had faced Cristiano’s abandonment before the end of the match, the Dutch coach preferred not to dwell on it.

“I’ll deal with it tomorrow (Thursday)”, he shot, in conversation with the Prime Video.

Before this Wednesday, CR7 had already frowned on the bench on several occasions. However, this was the 1st time he went to the locker room alone before the final whistle.

In the current season, the genius entered the field 12 times for United, registering only two goals and one assistance.