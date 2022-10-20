Cristiano Ronaldo removed from Manchester United squad

Manchester United announced in a statement that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be among those involved for the derby against Chelsea next Saturday (22). The departure of the Portuguese took place after Cristiano left the bench and headed to the locker room before the final whistle, in the victory of the Red Devils against Tottenham, yesterday (19) by 2-0.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that game,” reads the brief statement.

According to ESPN, Cristiano not only left the bench, but also left Old Trafford before the game was over. The Portuguese would have changed and left the stadium before the rest of the squad returned from the pitch.

It was not the first time that Cristiano ‘left’ the bench before the end of a game. The ace had the same attitude in a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano. “I’m not going to pay attention to it today. We’ll deal with it tomorrow. My focus now is on the players who were on the field and delivered a magnificent performance,” said manager Erik ten Hag after United’s victory over Spurs.

With just two goals in 14 games, Cristiano Ronaldo has been on the bench more often than usual in his successful career this season. He started in just six games, came on six times during the match and didn’t come off the bench in two games.

The duel between the London Blues and the Manchester Reds is a direct confrontation at the top of the Premier League. With 19 points, CR7’s team is in 5th position, with just one point less than Chelsea, in 4th place. The victory in the derby means both of them touch the front of the pack, in the hunt for the leader Arsenal.