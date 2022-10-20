Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister criticizes Ten Hag: “The law of return exists” | english football

The publication, with a photo of CR7 accompanied by a text, apparently, is an indirect criticism of the technician of the Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag. She had already disagreed with the coach’s decisions a few days ago. Ten Hag chose not to take advantage of it for the second time this season.

— My great hero and love of my life, I will be with you until death do us part. The law of return exists, and I will see a lot of things, especially disrespect. Don’t do what you don’t want done to you – said Elma, in an Instagram story.

The forward appeared at the Carrington Training Center on Thursday for a meeting with the coach.

Elma Aveiro also shared a text, originating on Facebook, criticizing the coach for having left Cristiano Ronaldo warming up since the 35th minute of the first half against Tottenham.

The ace left the bench in the 44th minute of the second half, before stoppage time. Manchester United won the Premier League match 2-0. Ten Hag stated that he would deal with the matter this Thursday.

The other time the striker didn’t even leave the bench was in the classic against Manchester City (defeat by 6 to 3). On that occasion, the coach justified the decision by “respect your career”.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played 12 official games for Manchester United so far this season, averaging 57.5 minutes on the pitch. He started in half the matches and scored two goals.

Commentators differ on CR7

Several former English football players have spoken out in recent hours about the latest controversy involving Cristiano Ronaldo. Former side Patrick Evra, for example, defended his former teammate.

“I would have used it as a holder. In an interview, Lt. Hag said he didn’t play him against City out of respect for his character. If he respected, I’m sure I’d put him to play every game,” said Evra, participating in Amazon Prime.

Former defender Rio Ferdinand, in turn, questioned the coach’s decision to declare in the past that he had Cristiano Ronaldo for the season: “You stop and think why Manchester United didn’t let him go, if ten Hag didn’t have him in plans. It shocks me.”

For former striker Thierry Henry, the club needs to find a solution to this situation of the Portuguese striker, but supported Erik ten Hag.

“It’s not an easy matter. But the coach is there for the team, not Cristiano Ronaldo. The player is part of the team, and you need to find a solution. Sometimes you’ll have to play without Cristiano, but it’s complicated because people talk about him. He’s going to talk about what he’s done in football, and few people can sit at the same table,” Henry said.

Former player Gabriel Agbonlahor, a commentator for talkSport, was much harsher in criticizing the behavior of the Portuguese star.