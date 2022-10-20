Cruzeiro announces signing of defender Neris

The 2022 season is not even over and Cruzeiro, champion of the Série B of the Brasileirão in advance, is already thinking about the 2023 season.

Raposa announced the hiring of defender Neris, already thinking about assembling the squad for next year. The definitive bond with the athlete is valid until the end of 2024.

Neris began his career at Brusque in 2014 and, since then, has played for teams such as Avaí, Santa Cruz, Sport and Internacional.

Since 2018, the athlete has been in foreign football, passing through Portugal, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“First reinforcement for 2023! Already planning the next season, we announced the hiring of defender Neris. The player was in Al-Hazm, Saudi Arabia, and arrives with a contract until the end of 2024”, communicated Cruzeiro.

In the current season, Cruzeiro’s situation is absolutely calm. After three years playing in the Brasileirão’s Série B, the team finally put together a consistent campaign to guarantee access to the First Division and the tournament title.

At the moment, the team commanded by Paulo Pezzolano is preparing for its next commitment. At 19:00 (Brasília time) on Thursday (27) of the next week, Cruzeiro will face Novorizontino, away from home, for the 37th round of Serie B.