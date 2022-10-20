Dalila Carmo and Ana Sofia Martins back to TVI. Actresses star in international co-production – Television

It is called “João Sem Deus”, it is based on real events and will be the first major international co-production of the Queluz de Baixo station. The series, which has not yet started to be recorded, is the result of a partnership between TVI and Canal Brasil, together with the producers Ventre Studio and Coral Europa.

The cast will also have actors from both countries, will be headed by Portuguese actresses Ana Sofia Martins and Dalila Carmo and will have the Brazilians Marco Nanini (in the role of João de Deus), Bianca Comparato, Karine Teles and Antonio Saboia.

The series “João sem Deus”, which will be shown on TVI’s antenna, marks the return of Dalila Carmo and Ana Sofia Martins to the Queluz de Baixo station. Dalila Carmo had a 21-year contractual relationship with the channel, which ended in 2021. After recording the last project on TVI, the series “Pecado”, he joined the cast of the SIC soap opera “Por Ti”, currently on air, in addition to having participated in the second season of “Pôr do Sol”, on RTP.

Ana Sofia Martins, in turn, decided to focus on an international career, having ended her contractual connection with the station, of which she was exclusive, in 2020. The actress recently finished recording the series “Codex 632”, for RTP. She was part of the cast of “Glória” (Netflix) and the Italian series “Devils” (available on HBO Max). On TVI, she was the protagonist of soap operas such as “A Única Mulher” and “Ouro Verde”.

“TVI is very happy to be a partner in this co-production that fictionalizes a story of global impact and that will have two Portuguese actresses in the cast. We are anxious and expectant with the beginning of the recordings and with the certainty that it will be a great project”, says Cristina. Ferreira, director of Fiction and Entertainment at TVI, in a statement sent by the station.

“João Sem Deus” tells the story of João Teixeira de Faria, who became known in Brazil as João de Deus. The alleged healer was accused of sexual abuse by hundreds of women, having been tried and sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexual crimes and also for fraudulent misrepresentation, witness corruption and coercion, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. He has been under house arrest since 2020.

The co-production TVI – Canal Brasil follows the story of two sisters who arrive in Abadiânia 17 years before the arrest of João de Deus. One of them is traumatized by the violations, while the other becomes a faithful employee of João de Deus. The sisters’ reunion moves the story forward, which culminates in a twist.

“The three protagonists in our series represent the real women who started the scandal: Carmem represents faith in the healing powers of João de Deus, Cecília represents victims of abuse and Ariane, Carmem’s daughter, plays a girl who only realizes that she was abused after talking to other women”, reveals director Marina Person, who will lead a mostly female production team.