Darwin Núñez scores, Alisson takes a penalty, Liverpool beat West Ham

Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0 this Wednesday (19) for the 12th round of the Premier League.

You reds had a higher volume of play, but were scared with attacking moves by the Hammers and relied on goalkeeper Alisson to save the team. Darwin Núñez scored the winning goal.

Scorer of the only goal

The Uruguayan appeared to open the scoring and confirm Liverpool’s superiority at the start of the game. In the 22nd minute of the first half, Tsimikas received the ball on the left and hit a great cross for Darwin Núñez, who appeared well between the defenders and scored with a header.

Alison in action!

At the end of the first half, Fornals was fouled by Joe Gomez in the area. The referee went to VAR and awarded the penalty. Bowen went for the ball, but Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson jumped in well to defend the striker’s charge.

Second time

In the final stage, Liverpool continued creating chances on the field, but Firmino was unable to convert the plays. West Ham, in turn, arrived less than the redsbut they gave danger when they reached Alisson’s goal, who worked to secure the victory.

Sequence

Liverpool return to the field next Saturday (22) to face Nottingham Forest away from home for the English Championship.