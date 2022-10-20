Deals: MacBooks Pro up to 31% off

Launched at the end of last year, the MacBooks Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops arrived with plenty of features for anyone who was expecting a real Apple-branded professional laptop.

They not only brought more connectivity options, but also started to rely on powerful processors M1 Pro or M1 Maxas well as a Mini-LED backlit screen, named by Apple of Liquid Retina XDR.

Well, if you’re after one of these machines, today the amazon is bringing two excellent opportunities!

Available in space gray or silver, it is equipped with the M1 Pro processor (CPU 8 cores and GPU of 14 cores), 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD. he is leaving for BRL 17,999.

If we take into account that the listed price of this model here in Brazil is R$23,699, we are facing a discount of 24%. This amount can still be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards.

For those who prefer a larger screen, the 16″ entry model is also in excellent condition on Amazon. Also available in space gray or silver, it features the M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU and 16-core GPU), 16GB of memory, 512GB SSD and is leaving for BRL 19,999.

Based on the listed price of the same machine, which is R$28,999, the discount here reaches 31%! As with the 14″ model, the amount can also be divided into up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards.

The machines, although still very expensive, are extremely capable and should last for many, many years in the hands of those who need a powerful Mac.

