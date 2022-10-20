Despite adopting Sharia, Qatar will ‘turn a blind eye’ to foreign behavior – News

This Thursday (20) marks exactly one month for the start of the World Cup. The biggest sporting event in the world will already be historic for a reason: it will be the first to be held in a Middle Eastern country, Qatar.

Despite the gathering of stars like Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lewandowski, and matches between the best teams in the world, in the stands and on the streets of the country, the biggest sporting event in the world will be very different from the previous ones.

This is because Qatar has Islam as its official religion and Sharia as the "main source" of its local constitution.





The country’s strict Islamic law prohibits, for example, the consumption of alcohol, same-sex relationships, as well as requests for women to dress “prudently” in public.

According to the Supreme Committee of Qatar, the country hopes to attract around 1.2 million tourists to the event. For comparison, the Qatari population is around 2.8 million.

As it is a country with very different laws from those adopted by the international community, there is concern about how the host country of the event would deal with fans with customs so different from the usual.

In the opinion of Manuel Furriela, professor of International Relations at FMU, despite a certain fear regarding Qatar, the country, as it already receives many tourists and businessmen on business, mainly in the capital Doha, has been updating itself in relation to the legal system, in that there is a certain “blind eye” in relation to the behavior of foreigners.

“Qatar has traditionally received many tourists and now with the World Cup they will have to do a process of this type. Tolerance to certain more different habits, such as alcohol consumption, restricted to certain environments, and in public environments a level of tolerance towards foreigners, so I believe this is how they will operate, which allows in most cases situations to be able to meet these demands of foreigners with a certain tranquility”, he opines.

According to FIFA, the official football entity, the consumption of alcoholic beverages will be allowed in a regulated way, in specific places and at limited times. Inside the stadiums, the consumption of drinks is prohibited.

For foreigners, consumption can be done more easily in international hotels.

In public spaces, there will be beer kiosks in the vicinity of the arenas that host the games, which will open three hours before the games, closing half an hour before, and reopening for an hour after the end of each match.

In traditional Fan Fests organized by FIFA, consumption will be allowed between 18:30 and 2:00 in the morning.





Brazilians in the Cup

According to the last partial published by the organizing committee of the Cup, Brazil is the ninth country that most requested tickets, with almost 40 thousand ticket requests made by Brazilians.

“Qatar will certainly have some level of tolerance towards Brazilians. The most common habits, I think they will have no problems. So consumption of alcoholic beverages in the environments related to the event is accepted, and admitted”, says Furriela.

“Now the problem is in public environments. If any Brazilian is caught practicing some kind of act that is not accepted by the Qatari culture, but is not serious, I believe that the authorities will tolerate it and they will measure the severity. [da punição]. If it is a little more serious, the foreigner may be expelled from the country.”, warns the specialist, who emphasizes that the tourist ‘has to accept the laws of the country being visited’.

In other countries, such as the United Kingdom, the embassy points out that the punishment for drug possession tends to be severe, regardless of the amount.

“If a more serious case happens, Brazilian diplomacy will have to act”, emphasizes the professor.

One of the points most criticized by the press and by a group of activists refers to the country’s laws, which criminalize homosexual relationships.





In an interview with the news agency Associated Press Given in April this year, Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari, who holds the highest position in the country’s security forces, said that it is not possible to guarantee the safety of supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community at the event.

Despite FIFA insisting that rainbow flags be accepted inside stadiums, Qatari officials urge caution in public settings, as well as admonishing public displays of affection regardless of sexual orientation.

In addition to Qatar, other countries in the Middle East follow the strict Sharia law, which, in Furriela’s view, would make holding an event of this magnitude practically impossible, as in the case of Iran, Afghanistan and Yemen.

"If we look at it in general terms, the United Arab Emirates are the closest to internationalization, Qatar is one of the closest as well, but there are some very radical ones, where it would be very difficult to hold an event of this type, not least because you it doesn't have any kind of acceptance, even for foreigners with western habits. In Qatar, at least, you have acceptance of many of these habits in environments that are used for tourism, in others not even that".



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Daniel Pinheiro




