Discover the real story behind Scarlet Hill

the scarlet hill is a classic work of ghost fiction from Guillermo Del Torobut a part of the production is based on a true story that happened in his family.

The film, released in 2015, tells the story of an author who travels to a mansion in England with her family who begins to have ghostly visions inside their new home.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Guillermo shared the family legend, and revealed that she was the inspiration behind the film’s opening scene, which involved an appearance from his great-grandmother’s spirit:

“The initial encounter with the Phantom Mother is based on my mother’s memory of being visited by her dead grandmother while she was in bed as a child. She heard the springs creak and even smelled her faintly.”

The filmmaker also said that he let Jessica Chastain, who plays Lucille Sharp in the film, wore a jewel from her grandmother, a family heirloom. “I used it only in A Espinha do Diabo and two short films [antes]”, said.

Was it this family history that created the director’s interest in scary and impressive stories?

About the movie

Guillermo is famous for enjoying making ‘mashups’ of movie genres and sub-genres and turning them into something never seen before.

With Scarlet Hill, the director uses the narrative elements of a haunted house story, but fills it with a huge range of gothic elements that make the apparitions even more terrifying.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The film also borrows a lot of elements from big names in the subgenre in cinema such as The illuminated and the cursed house.

The filmmaker co-wrote the film’s screenplay in partnership with Matthew Robbinsknown for his work on Close Encounters of the Third Degree and Chatô: The King of Brazil. In addition to Jessica, other names in the cast include actors such as Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland, Secrets of Blood), Tom Hiddleston (Loki, The Avengers) Jim Beaver (Supernatural, Breaking Bad), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword), Leslie Hope (Tomorrow’s Express, NCIS: Criminal Investigations) and Doug Jones (Abracadabra, The Shape of Water).

The film is highly rated by critics, although it is somewhat polarizing among the general public, with averages of 73% and 55% respectively.

the scarlet hill is available for streaming via Netflix.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.