Disney+ Portugal welcomes Jessica Biel as Candy

a drama series true crime“Candy” is inspired by true facts and debuts on the Disney+ Portugal platform the next day October 12th. With five episodesthe series is executive produced by Jessica Biel, who also serves as the story’s protagonist.

In the 1980s, Candy Montgomery is a housewife and mother who does everything right, as she is supposed to – she has a good husband, two kids, a nice home, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions – but when the pressure of conformity builds up inside her, her actions scream for just a little bit of freedom. With deadly results.

Jessica Biel has her side in the cast Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza. The pilot episode is scripted by Robin Veith (“The Act”), three-time Emmy nominee. A UCP production, it counts on the executive producers of “The Sinner”, “Cruel Summer” or “The Act”, all of them series inserted in the same theme.

The series, which was first presented on American soil by Hulu, is a UCP production, a division of Universal Studio Group and 20th Television, one of Disney Television’s studios. In Portugal, debut in the STAR area from the Disney+ streaming platform, being rated for over 16s; the service continues to provide parental control options to ensure an experience suitable for all ages of family members.

