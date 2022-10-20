Do you receive an abusive call? Anatel imposes a fine of R$ 50 million

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) published in the Official Gazette this Wednesday, 19, a new precautionary measure to combat the abusive telemarketing. The punishment for companies that break the rules can reach a fine of R$ 50 million.

The new action seeks to prevent the famous “short calls”, with less than three seconds, but which still bother consumers. This practice happens when companies hire robots to make the calls, which aim to verify if the number is active and being used. Only then does an attendant make a real call.

Anatel asks for blocking of calls

In Anatel’s new decision, the extension of the block for this type of connection was determined. Such measure is considered abusive when the company makes at least 100 thousand calls by access code in a single day, or when it makes at least 100 thousand calls considering the total access per day, 85% of which are short.

Companies that disobey the new rules can be fined up to R$50 million. The 26 service providers must identify the companies that carry out this practice and then block them.

Finally, it will be up to the telecommunications companies to create a public portal through which consumers can check the companies that are making the calls.