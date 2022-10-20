Does Haaland’s Exotic Diet Have Benefits? And harm? | diets

in the documentary “Haaland: The Big Decision” , from Norwegian streaming service Viaplay, striker Erling Haaland, 22, has revealed the secrets of his enviable physical shape. To maintain his incredible goal average and reach impressive marks in his beginnings at Manchester City, where he has already scored 20 goals in 14 games, Haaland said that he feeds on bovine heart and liver, receives sunlight in his eyes in the morning and drinks water. as “pure” as possible, passing through several filters. The exotic diet has attracted attention and has raised questions and curiosity about its health benefits and harms. After all, does it make sense for an athlete or anyone else to regularly eat beef heart and liver? Are there studies that prove that this type of food is good?

According to nutritionist specializing in food reeducation Isabella Lacerda, it is a little difficult to answer just “yes or no”, since we have many variants.

– I don’t see much point in including beef heart and liver in an athlete’s diet, since viscera are considered foods with a higher amount of cholesterol than fish, chicken and even eggs. In 100g of beef heart we have 212 mg of cholesterol, and in 100g of beef liver we have 309 mg of cholesterol, and the daily recommendation is 300 mg. Yes, there are extensive studies indicating that the consumption of foods with a high amount of cholesterol, when controlled and balanced, does not cause damage to health. And because he’s an athlete, his metabolism can handle that extra amount and, therefore, doesn’t generate any adverse effects. However, there are other ways to get the same result and nutrients without including viscera in the food routine, which are more difficult to fit into our culture – he comments.

Better known as Nutri Sarcastic or Nutri Dua Lipa on social media (isabellalacerda_nutri), Isabella also adds:

– I would not recommend this diet to any of my patients, including those who train like athletes.

Benefits and nutrients of beef liver and heart

However, it is worth remembering that the liver is rich in iron, vitamin B12 and selenium, which is very important for maintaining an antioxidant function within the body, as well as helping to fight anemia and maintaining immunity, in addition to the possible prevention of diseases. diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, as long as it is combined with a healthy diet and regular physical exercise. There is even some data that shows that selenium helps in the proper functioning of the thyroid.

– Meanwhile, vitamin B12 is incredibly interesting, as it helps in the production of red blood cells, reduces the risk of anemia and the feeling of fatigue, in addition to protecting neurons, among other benefits – points out Isabella.

She also recalls that beef heart is rich in iron and zinc. Iron is already well known for its benefits, as the mineral transports oxygen from the lungs to the muscles, produces enzymes in muscle cells and ensures good energy for the body during training. And the main benefit of zinc is the increase in the absorption and utilization of nutrients.

That is, the Haaland diet can even be followed, as long as it is nutritionally monitored.

The nutrition professional also warns that the Haaland diet is contraindicated for certain people, such as cancer patients, who should avoid red meat consumption as much as possible. People who suffer from endometriosis and polycystic ovary should also avoid these foods that can cause inflammation and worsen their overall health, especially in relation to the functioning of the liver and heart.

What is the best way to filter water?

In the documentary, Haaland also explains that his house has a system with several filters to ensure that the water he drinks is as pure as possible: “I started to filter my water a lot, I think it can have great benefits for my body”, he says. he. But is this really necessary? Does this filtration system make any difference to the purity of the water? The nutritionist answers no.

– Water is perhaps the most important element of anyone’s routine. Water consumption helps to regulate the intestines, hydrates the skin, hair and nails, increases the proper functioning of the kidneys, in addition to preventing diseases. However, the amount of filters that the athlete says to use is not necessary at all, because only one filter does the job. In fact, the most “pure” water is from the clay jug, the one our grandmother has at home. To be quite honest, this whole filter thing is a waste of time, as the purity of the water won’t interfere in significant amounts with his result—she emphasizes.

Importance of the morning sun for our circadian rhythm

As for the issue of getting the sun in the eyes, Isabella Lacerda confirms that sunbathing a little every morning is a great tip to improve the quality of our sleep, in addition to helping with the synthesis of Vitamin D. She emphasizes that the circadian rhythm is very important for our body, as it dictates when we should be awake and when we should sleep.

– Before the invention of electric light, people went to sleep when it got dark and woke up when it was light, because your body understands that it’s daytime and needs to start working. In fact, the circadian rhythm works from 10pm to 6am every day, and the best way to wake up the body is with natural light. Imagine, you’re in a deep sleep and suddenly, you wake up with a super loud alarm, your body is already in a state of alert and your dark room makes you even more bewildered… It’s not nice for your body to wake up like this form. He much prefers it to be in natural, quiet sunlight rather than loud noise. Of everything Haaland does in his day to day, this is the only attitude I support 100%-he concluded.