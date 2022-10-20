Dorival wins the Copa do Brasil again after a comeback

More than the top of the podium, the 2022 Copa do Brasil title represents a comeback for coach Dorival Júnior. The commander led Flamengo to the competition title, after his team beat Corinthians on penalties in a crowded Maracanã.

Hired during this season, the coach overcame the distrust of the crowd and conquered Brazil again after beating a prostate tumor and covid-19, going through an unexpected dismissal and deciding for the first breach of contract in his career.

Dorival’s arrival in Gávea was made official on July 10, after a negotiation concluded the day before. At the time in Ceará, the commander chose to walk in a new direction and accepted the invitation to replace Paulo Sousa.

It was the chance to, perhaps, finish a job that started in 2018, but that did not continue after the arrival of the newly elected board headed by Rodolfo Landim, who is currently in his second term.

“I got it into my head that one day I would return to Flamengo. It’s a satisfaction, a pleasure, to experience a moment like this again”, he told FlaTV.

The reunion was far from unanimous and was surrounded by certain doubts and disbelief on the part of the fans. Gradually, however, Flamengo geared up and even saw the leader Palmeiras on the horizon in the Brazilian, but it took off even in the Cups, when it used the team considered the starter and guaranteed a spot in the finals.

By lifting the cup of the Copa do Brasil, Dorival achieved a feat still unprecedented in this ‘Golden Era’ through which the Rubro-Negro passes and ends with a “thorn in the shoe” that has become the competition. Despite the various achievements of 2019 onwards, and being pointed out as one of the favorites in recent years, Fla has accumulated disappointments in the most recent editions of the tournament.

health break

Dorival regains a national title a few years after a huge personal victory. In the first half of 2019, during routine exams, the coach discovered prostate cancer. At the time, due to the illness, he refused work invitations from some Brazilian clubs.

Image: Joao Vitor Rezende Borba/AGIF

In September of the same year, in a conversation with the UOL Esporteexplained that the first sign that something was wrong was the increase in the value of the PSA [enzima que detecta níveis de tumor, utilizada para diagnóstico de câncer de próstata].

“With this change in PSA, which was very significant, my doctor asked for additional tests for investigation. That was when we discovered the cancer, thank God, at the beginning. We talked about the possibilities of treatment and he assured that the surgery was the best of them.” “, it says. “I am very calm, even excited, for having found out early. Soon I will be ready for the job market again”, he pointed out.

“Cancer made me give another value to life”, said the technician, in a new conversation with the UOL Esporte, already this year. “The afternoon coffee tradition comes from my parents. I had lost it, I had let it go. But after facing this illness, that moment made sense again, and I completely recovered it. coffee,” he laughed.

unexpected dismissal

Dorival Júnior’s first job after this period was at Athletico-PR, in 2020. At the club, however, he experienced what he considered an “unexpected resignation”. It was two months ahead of the team before the stoppage of competitions due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In July, the calendar was resumed and Hurricane took the title of the Campeonato Paranaense. In the Brazilian, the beginning of the journey was with two victories and one defeat. In August, however, Dorival was removed after testing positive for covid. Without the coach on the edge of the lawn, there were three defeats in the Brasileirão in three games. Upon returning from isolation, he was discharged.

Image: Disclosure

“The dismissal was unexpected for me, but nothing surprises me anymore in Brazilian football,” he said. “In Brazilian football, you work and, in the following week, you have to generate results. Nobody can. It’s a great impatience, you look for results for the sake of results, you don’t think about work, about development; you don’t think about what the guy is doing inside the club”.

controversial goodbye

Chosen to be Paulo Sousa’s replacement, Dorival Júnior was in Ceará, but resigned to take over Fla. “I never broke a contract, I always defended another position. I don’t recommend doing this with any professional, I wouldn’t do that, but I ended up making this decision with my heart”, he said, in an interview with SBT.

The departure left Vozão fans angry and even generated an outburst from President Robinson de Castro. The club agreed with Marquinhos Santos for the vacancy.

Title with Santos’ ‘dream team’

New in this victorious era of Flamengo, the Copa do Brasil is not new in the career of Dorival Júnior. He lifted the cup in 2010, when he commanded a Santos team that had Neymar, Ganso and company.

Image: Ricardo Saibun/Santos FC

The commander left Peixe after a fight with Neymar, who, despite his young age at the time, was already considered one of the greats of the team. After the edges were trimmed, Dorival Júnior indicated a punishment to the player, but the Santos board, on the occasion, did not allow the punishment that the coach decreed and decided to dismiss him.

That was, until tonight, the coach’s only “first shelf” national title. On the edge of the lawn, he won the Série B of the Brazilian in 2009, for Vasco, while, as a player, he was champion of the same competition for Juventude, in 1994.

From there to here…

After leaving Santos, Dorival Júnior wore the shirt of several clubs. He is on his third spell at Flamengo (2012, 2018 and 2022), and has been at Atlético-MG, Internacional, Vasco, Fluminense, Palmeiras, Peixe, São Paulo, Athletico-PR and Ceará.