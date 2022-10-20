Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Anti-Hero In Black Adam | Folha de Londrina newspaper

PREMIERE / ACTION

BLACK ADAM

Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra. With Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan. Black Adam is the anti-hero’s solo film, based on the comic book character Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) from DC Comics, great antagonist of Shazam! Kahndaq. Born in Ancient Egypt, the anti-hero has super strength, speed, stamina, the ability to fly and shoot lightning. Alter ego of Teth-Adam and son of Pharaoh Ramesses II, Black Adam was consumed by magical powers and transformed into a sorcerer. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) 14:15, 16:35, 16:50, 19:10, 19:25, 21:45. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 1:50 pm, 2:20 pm, 2:50 pm, 3:35 pm, 4:10 pm, 4:40 pm, 5:10 pm, 5:40 pm, 6:20 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:10 pm, 9:50 pm, 10:20 pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (Thursday to Wednesday) – 14:00, 14:30, 15:30, 16:30, 17:00, 18:00, 19:30, 20:30, 21:30, 21:55, 22:00. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 14:00, 14:30, 15:30, 16:00, 16:30, 17:00, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:30, 21:00, 21:30, 21:45, 22:00. Cine Villa Rica (Thursday to Wednesday) – 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:45 pm, 6:15 pm, 8:30 pm. Rating 16 years.

HORROR

HALLOWEEN ENDS

Dir. David Gordon Green. With Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton. In Halloween Ends, four years after the events of Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues (2021), Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) now lives with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing her memoir. Michael Myers was never seen again. After allowing Michael’s shadow to linger throughout her existence for decades, she finally decided to let go of her fear and anger and turn to life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of murdering a boy he cared for, a wave of terror and violence descends on the town, forcing Laurie to team up with others to fight evil. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) – 14:30, 19:15. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 1:40 pm, 9:35 pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (Thursday to Wednesday) – 19:30, 21:45. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 19:30. Cine Villa Rica (Thursday to Wednesday) – 16:00, 16:45. Rating 16 years.

ACTION

relentless hunting

Dir. Brian Goodman. With Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, Dani Deette, Russell Hornsby. Will Spann (Gerard Butler) is taking his ex-wife Lisa (Jaimie Alexander) to her parents’ home in a small town. When they stop the car at a gas station near Lisa’s house, she mysteriously disappears. Desperate, Will turns to the police, but does not receive support and still becomes the main suspect in the case. Determined to find Lisa anyway, Will starts a race against time to find Lisa alive. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (Thursday to Wednesday) – 17:30. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 15:30. Rating 16 years.

THRILLER

AMSTERDAM

Dir. David O. Russell. With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington. Amsterdam is set in the 1930s and tells the story of a great friendship and a murder that can threaten the lives of the protagonists and shake an entire society. The detective story follows three close friends: two soldiers and a nurse (Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie), who made a pact in the past to always protect each other as a trio, no matter what. But, they get lost in the center of a murder case, in which they become the main suspects. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) – 18:45, 21:30. Rating 16 years.

ANIMATION / PREMIERE

THE ADVENTURES OF TADEO 3

Dir. Enrique Gato. With Oscar Barberán, Meritxell Ané, Belinda. Tadeo (Óscar Barberán) is a simple worker, but with an adventurous and dreamy spirit, who lives in Chicago. One day, he is mistaken for a well-known archaeologist and, because of this, he is sent on an expedition to Peru. There he has to face a criminal organization that, specialized in stealing treasures, now wants to plunder a mythical Inca city that has just been discovered. To prevent this from happening, Tadeo has the help of his faithful dog Jeff, archeology professor Sara (Michelle Jenner) and guide Freddy (José Mota). Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) – 3pm, 7pm. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 14:05. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (Thursday to Wednesday) – 17:05, 15:10. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 15:00, 17:30. Free classification.

HORROR

SMILE

Dir. Parker Finn. With Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner. In Sorria, everything in the life of Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) changes after a patient dies brutally in front of her, and she witnesses the bizarre and traumatic incident in the office. From there, she begins to experience frightening occurrences that she cannot explain, but that somehow relate to the death she witnessed. To understand the phenomenon that can’t get out of your head, Dr. she will look for answers, even if evil is already chasing her, and all she wants most is to run away. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) – 16:50, 21:35. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 16:25, 19:15, 22:00. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (Thursday to Wednesday) – 19:05, 21:25. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 19:30, 21:45. Rating 16 years.

DRAMA

THE WOMAN KING

Dir. Gina Prince-Bythewood. With Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch. The Woman King follows Nanisca (Viola Davis) who was an army commander in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful places in Africa in the 17th and 19th centuries. During the period, the military group was composed only of women, among the warriors is Nanisca’s daughter, Nawi (Lupita Nyong’o), together they fought French colonizers, rival tribes and all those who tried to enslave their people and destroy their lands. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) at 4pm. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 15:45, 18:40. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 16:45. Rating 16 years.

CLASSIC

POLTERGEIST – THE PHENOMENON (1982)

Dir. Tobe Hooper. With Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams, Heather O’Rourke. The family is visited by ghosts, who initially only manifest themselves by moving objects around the house, but gradually terrorize them more and more, even kidnapping the youngest through the television. The parents despair and an expert in paranormal phenomena suggests that they seek the help of a woman with psychic powers. Cine Villa Rica (Friday) at 9:15 pm. Rating 14 years.

HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE (2009)

Dir. David Yates. With Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson. Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is a real threat to both the wizarding and muggle worlds. Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) suspects danger lies within Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) is more concerned with preparing him for the final showdown with the Dark Lord. Dumbledore invites his colleague Horace Slughorn (Jim Broadbent) to be the new Potions teacher, as Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) has finally achieved his dream of teaching Defense Against the Dark Arts classes. Cine Villa Rica (Sunday) at 6pm. Rating 12 years.

