End of IPTV in Brazil? Anatel’s Notice CONCERNS Brazilians

Many people have certainly heard about the IPTV, including that the service is illegal and that it may end in Brazil soon. But before jumping to conclusions, it is necessary to make it clear that the equipment can be legal, as long as it follows the rules of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Read more: Nubank account pays more than R$ 20 thousand to clients; know how this is possible

What does IPTV mean?

The acronym IPTV stands for Internet Protocol Television or Television over Internet Protocol. In a broader sense, it is about the delivery of television content using IP networks.

The service is very reminiscent of pay television. The difference is that monthly subscription TV provides access to closed channels using the signal from an antenna. IPTV, on the other hand, only needs the device and internet connection to enter paid channels operators free of charge.

Can Anatel end IPTV?

According to information from Anatel, the illegal IPVT you may have your days numbered in Brazil. That’s because the agency plans to suspend illegal transmissions through the equipment soon. In addition, operators that provide the same service of illegally releasing channels through monthly subscriptions will also enter the cut.

In other words, IPTV devices that give access to paid channels as if they were free run the risk of deactivation. The modality of offering several paid channels for free in a single device is therefore not allowed and is against the law. The service is only considered legal when used to watch free channels.

Is IPTV nearing its end?

Seeking to put an end to illegal transmissions, Anatel announced that it intends to suspend the illegal IPTV service until next year (2023). For this task, tools will be used that will detect the illegal use of the device.

To find out if the device you have is regularized at the agency, and if it does not offer any illegal service, just access the Anatel website and search for equipment certified and approved by the agency.