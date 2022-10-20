End of Xbox Series S? Studios would be trying to ‘abandon’ console | Xbox

The Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s entry-level console, is apparently not pleasing developers, according to a post by artist Ian Maclure on his Twitter. The professional, who worked at Bossa Studios to produce the indie I Am Fish, said that several studios are trying to get Microsoft to abandon the compatibility requirement of games released for Xbox Series X with the more affordable model.

It is worth remembering that part of the controversy began last week, due to statements by artist Lee Devonald, developer of Gotham Knights, who pointed out a limitation in the potential of the new generation thanks to the Xbox Series S. Despite the complaints, the console is a success in the market, being more sought after than the more powerful PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X models in certain markets during last Black Friday.

On his Twitter account, Rocksteady technical character artist Lee Devonald addressed user complaints about Gotham Knights only running at a 30fps frame rate, without a “Performance” mode for 60fps. Lee commented that he would like gamers to understand that limiting yourself to the lowest refresh rate means giving up a lot of things to make the game run faster.

He then mentioned that compromises had to be made due to the Xbox Series S, blaming the console’s graphics card: “An entire generation of games, tied by this potato.” After the controversy, the posts were deleted by the author.

Veteran journalist Jeff Gerstmann posted on his Twitter account about the matter saying that he sees no basis in the claim that the Xbox Series S would harm games, as most of them are also released for PC, where you need to cover much more varied configurations. . At this point artist Ian Maclure joined the conversation with information about developer discontent.

According to Ian, the Xbox Series S has been considered “an albatross” on the production bottleneck for the past year, and now that companies are fully focused on next-gen consoles, they wouldn’t want to repeat the cycle. The artist said that more comments about the Xbox Series S limitations have been pouring in lately as many studios are having meetings with Microsoft to try to revoke the console compatibility requirement.

It is important to point out that, despite the controversies, the introduction of a cheaper input console aimed at lower performance and resolution seems to have been a great success by Microsoft. On Black Friday 2021, the Xbox Series S was the top seller in several key markets, beating rival PlayStation 5 (PS5), the Nintendo Switch, which is sold in the same price range, and even the more powerful Xbox Series X.