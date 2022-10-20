Ex-assistant of Rogério Ceni at São Paulo becomes favorite to take over Diego Costa’s team in the Premier League, says website

Michael Beale worked at São Paulo with Ceni in mid-2017 and is the big target to direct Wolverhampton, in England

With just nine points added in 11 matches of Premier LeagueO Wolverhamptoncenter forward team Diego Costais expected to announce its new coach very soon.

According to diary information The Athleticthe club has as main target Michael Bealeof Queens Park Rangers, which disputes the Championship. The Englishman had a brief spell in Brazil in 2017, when he worked as a coach for Rogerio Ceni, in the coach’s first spell at the Sao Paulo.

Former team commander, Portuguese Bruno Lage was sacked on October 2nd after a 2-0 defeat to West Ham.

Beale joined QPR in June of this year and is under contract until the end of the 2024/25 season. However, the publication points out that Wolverhampton have made contact with the coach and believe they can take him out of the English second division. His team is currently in sixth place.

This Wednesday (19), QPR faces Cardiff City, in a confrontation that could be Beale’s last in front of the team. This has been the Englishman’s first experience as a first-team coach.

Before that, Beale accumulated stints as an assistant coach and youth coach at clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool, rangersfrom Scotland, and Aston Villa.