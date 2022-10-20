Family of deceased Iranian Mahsa Amini rejects official medical report – 10/20/2022

Mahsa Amini’s parents rejected the official medical report, according to which the young Iranian’s death during her detention was not due to “aggressions”, a local media said on Thursday (20), citing a lawyer for the family. .

Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini. The young Iranian Kurd died three days after her arrest in Tehran by the moral police, who accused her of violating the country’s strict dress code.

On October 7, the Forensic Organization of Iran reported that “Mahsa Amini’s death was not caused by blows to the head or vital organs”, but is related to “a brain tumor surgery at the age of eight”, according to text published by state television.

“The lawyers rejected the report,” in a statement to the judicial authority, a lawyer for the parents, Saleh Nikbakht, told the Etemad newspaper.

They asked “that the cause of death be reviewed” and asked the court to “choose five specialists (including a neurosurgeon and a cardiologist) from a list of ten doctors selected by Mahsa Amini’s parents,” he added.

The defense must be able “to obtain clarification on the way in which the investigation was conducted and on the role of the person or persons involved in Mahsa’s arrest and transfer to the moral police station, in order to defend the rights of the parents and eliminate uncertainties about the cause of death,” he said.

On 19 September, the girl’s father, Amjad Amini, assured the Fars news agency that his daughter was “perfectly healthy”.

In late September, Nikbakht reported that the Amini family had filed a complaint against the police officers who had arrested the young woman.