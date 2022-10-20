Federation of athletes accuses disrespect and asks for Daronco’s removal

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Entity wants the removal of referee Anderson Daronco The National Federation of Professional Football Athletes (Fenapaf) issued a note, on Monday night (18), in which it criticizes the attitudes of referee Anderson Daronco in the duel between Ava and Fluminense, for the Brazilian Championship, pointing out that he “disrespected in an absurd way the athletes” of the Santa Catarina team.

The entity promises to sue the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), the National Arbitration Commission (Conaf) and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) requesting the immediate removal of the referee.

Still in the document, Fenapaf recalls the episode the payment of basic food baskets. “This gentleman had already done the same with athletes from Atltico Mineiro, being punished by the STJD with the payment of basic baskets; apparently the punishment did not serve him, as he continues to disrespect and offend athletes, in the ninety minutes that he has as authority, the true protagonists of football”, says the note from Penapaf.

The tricolor team beat the Santa Catarina team 3-0, in Ressacada, for the 32nd round. After the match, Raniele, captain of Leo da Ilha, complained about Daronco, saying that the referee had not shown respect to the players of the home team.

“Leaving an honorable mention for Anderson Daronco, very ‘dishonest’. Outside the scope of the game, our situation, he kept treating us. He talked about our position in the table: ‘I’m in a good position to be talking’. I want to know what he has to do with our position. He pays to referee the game, regardless of who he will referee. He was mistreating the players. That’s not a very professional attitude”, he told SporTV.

“The National Federation of Football Athletes – FENAPAF comes, through this note, to repudiate, in a vehement way, the attitudes of referee Anderson Daronco, who in the match between Ava x Fluminense, held last Sunday, 10/16, disrespected in a absurd the Ava athletes, uttering disrespectful and morally offensive words.

FENAPAF officiates the Superior Court of Sports Justice – STJD; the National Arbitration Commission – Conaf; the Brazilian Football Confederation – CBF, requesting the immediate removal of Mr. Anderson Daronco, who has been a repeat offender and disrespects, without the slightest embarrassment, professionals in his workplace.”