Federation of Athletes asks referee Anderson Daronco to leave

The National Federation of Professional Football Athletes (FENAPAF) requested, via an official note, the removal of referee Anderson Daronco. The judge engaged in a controversy at match between Fluminense and Availast Sunday.

FENAPAF vehemently repudiated the conduct of Daronco, who was accused of disrespecting Avaí players during the clash at Arena Ressacada.

The entity recalled that the referee had already been accused of the same thing by Atlético-MG athletes, having to pay basic baskets as punishment. In this ocasion, Daronco would have made threats to the attacker Hulk in a duel against São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship.

FENAPAF will contact the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), the National Arbitration Commission (Conaf) and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to request the immediate removal of Daronco.

Remember the case:

The steering wheel Raniele accused Anderson Daronco of mistreating the players of the Hawaii at Sunday match against Fluminense. According to the player, the referee offended the athletes during the game at Estádio da Ressacada.

“I just wanted to leave an honorable mention for Mr. Anderson Daronco. Very ‘unhumbled’. Outside the scope of the game, our situation, he was belittling us, talking about position. ‘Oh, you’re not in a good position to be talking,’” Raniele began when SportTV.

“I want to know what he has to do with our position. You are paid to referee the game regardless of who you referee. ‘Oh, there’s a lot of Pele. It’s just a good player. Look at the position you are in.’ I want to know what he has to do with it. Disregarding players… I believe this is not a professional attitude”, he concluded.

Daronco did not include in the summary any mention of the incident cited by Raniele and has not yet taken a position.

See the full note from FENAPAF:

“The National Federation of Football Athletes – FENAPAF comes, through this note, to repudiate, in a vehement way, the attitudes of referee Anderson Daronco, who in the match between Avaí x Fluminense, held last Sunday, 10/16, disrespected in a Avaí athletes are absurd, uttering disrespectful and morally offensive words.

This gentleman had already done the same with athletes from Atlético Mineiro, being punished by the STJD with the payment of food baskets; apparently the punishment did not serve him, as he continues to disrespect and offend athletes, in the ninety minutes he has as authority, the true protagonists of football.

FENAPAF will officiate at the Superior Court of Sports Justice – STJD; the National Arbitration Commission – Conaf; the Brazilian Football Confederation – CBF, requesting the immediate removal of Mr. Anderson Daronco, who has been a repeat offender and disrespects, without the slightest embarrassment, professionals in his workplace.”

