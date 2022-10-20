Film Schedule from October 22nd to 28th

|reproduction
Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 22nd to the 28th of October.
Saturday, 10/22/2022
owl I
European Gigolo By Accident
Original Title: Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2005
Director: Mike Bigelow
Cast: Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin, Jeroen Krabbe, Til Schweiger, Douglas
Sills, Carlos Ponce
Class: Comedy
Deuce Bigalow goes to Europe to clear his friend’s name, suspected of murdering several gigolos, and gets into a lot of trouble.
Saturday Session
Dante’s Hell
Original Title: Dante’s Peak
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1997
Director: Roger Donaldson
Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton, Charles Hallahan, Grant Heslov,
Elizabeth Hoffman, Jamie Renee Smith
Class: Adventure, drama
Geologist tries to warn the population of Dante’s Peak that the local volcano, thought to be inactive, is about to erupt. Only the city mayor believes him
supercine
The Addams Family (1991)
Original Title: The Addams Family (1991)
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1991
Director: Barry Sonnenfeld
Cast: Anjelica Huston;Christina Ricci;Christopher Lloyd;Dan Hedaya;Jimmy
Workman;Raul Julia
Class: Comedy
Interested in the Addams family fortune, Tully sets up his son to pose as his missing Uncle Fester. But the clan begins to suspect his faulty memory.
owl I
The Other Guys
Original Title: The Other Guys
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Adam McKay
Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Larnell
Stovall, Ray Stevenson, Samuel L. Jackson
Class: Comedy
New York duo mirrors the two best detectives in the city to investigate a powerful man, with untraditional methods.
Sunday, 10/23/2022
owl II
Blue Building Detectives (DPA) – The Movie
Original Title: Blue Building Detectives (DPA) – The Movie
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2016
Director: André Pelenz
Cast: Leticia Braga; Anderson Lima; Pedro Henriques Motta; Tamara Taxman
Class: Children
The Blue Building Detectives are faced with the biggest case of their lives: saving the building itself from destruction.
Maximum temperature
filthy rich
Original Title: Crazy Rich Asians
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Jon M. Chu
Cast: Constance Wu; Henry Golding; Michelle Yeoh
Class: Romantic comedy
When Nick invites Rachel to attend his best friend’s wedding in Singapore, he forgets to tell her he’s heir to a fortune.
Major Sunday
Risk Blow
Original Title: The Adventurers (Xia Dao Lian Meng)
Country of Origin: Chinese
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Stephen Fung
Cast: Andy Lau, Qi Shu, Jingchu Zhang, Jean Reno
Class: Action
Infamous thief Cheung Tan was recently released from prison. Soon after, Cheung immediately plots a heist with his partners Xiao Bao and Ye Hong.
movie theater
The Beginner
Original Title: The Recruit
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Roger Donaldson
Cast: Al Pacino; Bridget Moynahan; Gabriel Macht; Karl Pruner
Class: Action
Clayton is a rising agent in the CIA. But he begins to suspect that his colleagues, including veteran Burke, who is his instructor, may be double agents.
Monday, 10/24/2022
Afternoon session
Becky Bloom’s Consumer Delusions
Original Title: Confessions of a Shopaholic
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2009
Director: PJ Hogan
Cast: Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy, Krysten Ritter, Joan Cusack, John Goodman,
John Lithgow
Class: Comedy, Romance
Rebecca has a shopping spree. She gets a job as a columnist for a finance magazine and tries to hide her chaotic financial situation.
Hot screen
all flowers
Original Title: All Flowers
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2022
Director: Carlos Araujo
Cast: Sophie Charlotte, Letícia Colin, Regina Casé, Mariana Sousa Nunes,
Fabio Assunção, Humberto Carrão, Caio Castro, Nicolas Prattes, Cassio Gabus
Mendes, Ângelo Antônio, Barbara Reis, Thalita Carauta
Class: Drama
Maíra, a blind young woman, will be used by her mother to donate the marrow to her sister. What would be a happy start turns into a dangerous journey for her to survive.
Tuesday, 10/25/2022
Afternoon session
Let there be light
Original Title: Let There Be Light
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Kevin Sorbo
Cast: Kevin Sorbo. Dr. Sun Harkens. Sam Sorbo. Katy Harkens. Dionne
Warwick. Sean Hannity. Daniel Roebuck.
Class: Drama
Sol is hated by many because of his controversial views on faith. As he stands on the brink of death, he begins to question his old convictions.
Wednesday, 10/26/2022
Afternoon session
The bride’s best friend
Original Title: Made of Honor
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2008
Director: Paul Weiland
Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin McKidd, Kelly Carlson,
Kathleen Quinlan, Richmond Arquette
Class: Romance
Tom discovers he is in love with his friend Hannah, but is surprised when she becomes engaged to a wealthy Scotsman. His objective now is to prevent this union.
Thursday, 10/27/2022
Afternoon session
Charlie’s life and death
Original Title: Charlie St. cloud
Country of Origin: Canadian
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Burr Steers
Cast: Zac Efron, Amanda Crew, Charlie Tahan, Donal Logue
Class: Drama
Charlie managed to keep in touch with his brother even after his death. Now, he must decide between keeping the promise he made to him or changing his life.
Special Cinema
Legs Pro Air 3
Original Title: De Legs Pro Air 3
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Julia Rezende
Cast: Ingrid Guimaraes, Maria Paula, Bruno Garcia, Denise Weinberg
Class: Comedy
The success of the Sex Delícia store chain takes Alice on a tour around the world. Working non-stop, she realizes she hasn’t been able to keep up with her family.
Friday, 10/28/2022
Afternoon session
Shrek
Original Title: Shrek
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2001
Director: Andrew Adamson; Vicky Jenson
Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz
Class: Children
An ogre has his life invaded by characters from fairy tales who destroy the tranquility of his home. He makes a deal to rescue a princess.
owl I
Iron hearts
Original Title: Fury
Country of Origin: Chinese, American, English
Year of Production: 2014
Director: David Ayer
Cast: Shia Labeouf; Logan Lerman; Michael Pena; Brad Pitt
Class: War
During the end of World War II, a group of five American soldiers is tasked with attacking the Nazis inside Germany itself.