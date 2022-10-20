Film Schedule from October 22nd to 28th

reproduction

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 22nd to the 28th of October.

Saturday, 10/22/2022

owl I

European Gigolo By Accident

Original Title: Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2005

Director: Mike Bigelow

Cast: Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin, Jeroen Krabbe, Til Schweiger, Douglas

Sills, Carlos Ponce

Class: Comedy

Deuce Bigalow goes to Europe to clear his friend’s name, suspected of murdering several gigolos, and gets into a lot of trouble.

Saturday Session

Dante’s Hell

Original Title: Dante’s Peak

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1997

Director: Roger Donaldson

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton, Charles Hallahan, Grant Heslov,

Elizabeth Hoffman, Jamie Renee Smith

Class: Adventure, drama

Geologist tries to warn the population of Dante’s Peak that the local volcano, thought to be inactive, is about to erupt. Only the city mayor believes him

supercine

The Addams Family (1991)

Original Title: The Addams Family (1991)

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1991

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Cast: Anjelica Huston;Christina Ricci;Christopher Lloyd;Dan Hedaya;Jimmy

Workman;Raul Julia

Class: Comedy

Interested in the Addams family fortune, Tully sets up his son to pose as his missing Uncle Fester. But the clan begins to suspect his faulty memory.

owl I

The Other Guys

Original Title: The Other Guys

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Larnell

Stovall, Ray Stevenson, Samuel L. Jackson

Class: Comedy

New York duo mirrors the two best detectives in the city to investigate a powerful man, with untraditional methods.

Sunday, 10/23/2022

owl II

Blue Building Detectives (DPA) – The Movie

Original Title: Blue Building Detectives (DPA) – The Movie

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2016

Director: André Pelenz

Cast: Leticia Braga; Anderson Lima; Pedro Henriques Motta; Tamara Taxman

Class: Children

The Blue Building Detectives are faced with the biggest case of their lives: saving the building itself from destruction.

Maximum temperature

filthy rich

Original Title: Crazy Rich Asians

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Constance Wu; Henry Golding; Michelle Yeoh

Class: Romantic comedy

When Nick invites Rachel to attend his best friend’s wedding in Singapore, he forgets to tell her he’s heir to a fortune.

Major Sunday

Risk Blow

Original Title: The Adventurers (Xia Dao Lian Meng)

Country of Origin: Chinese

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Stephen Fung

Cast: Andy Lau, Qi Shu, Jingchu Zhang, Jean Reno

Class: Action

Infamous thief Cheung Tan was recently released from prison. Soon after, Cheung immediately plots a heist with his partners Xiao Bao and Ye Hong.

movie theater

The Beginner

Original Title: The Recruit

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Roger Donaldson

Cast: Al Pacino; Bridget Moynahan; Gabriel Macht; Karl Pruner

Class: Action

Clayton is a rising agent in the CIA. But he begins to suspect that his colleagues, including veteran Burke, who is his instructor, may be double agents.

Monday, 10/24/2022

Afternoon session

Becky Bloom’s Consumer Delusions

Original Title: Confessions of a Shopaholic

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2009

Director: PJ Hogan

Cast: Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy, Krysten Ritter, Joan Cusack, John Goodman,

John Lithgow

Class: Comedy, Romance

Rebecca has a shopping spree. She gets a job as a columnist for a finance magazine and tries to hide her chaotic financial situation.

Hot screen

all flowers

Original Title: All Flowers

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2022

Director: Carlos Araujo

Cast: Sophie Charlotte, Letícia Colin, Regina Casé, Mariana Sousa Nunes,

Fabio Assunção, Humberto Carrão, Caio Castro, Nicolas Prattes, Cassio Gabus

Mendes, Ângelo Antônio, Barbara Reis, Thalita Carauta

Class: Drama

Maíra, a blind young woman, will be used by her mother to donate the marrow to her sister. What would be a happy start turns into a dangerous journey for her to survive.

Tuesday, 10/25/2022

Afternoon session

Let there be light

Original Title: Let There Be Light

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Kevin Sorbo

Cast: Kevin Sorbo. Dr. Sun Harkens. Sam Sorbo. Katy Harkens. Dionne

Warwick. Sean Hannity. Daniel Roebuck.

Class: Drama

Sol is hated by many because of his controversial views on faith. As he stands on the brink of death, he begins to question his old convictions.

Wednesday, 10/26/2022

Afternoon session

The bride’s best friend

Original Title: Made of Honor

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2008

Director: Paul Weiland

Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin McKidd, Kelly Carlson,

Kathleen Quinlan, Richmond Arquette

Class: Romance

Tom discovers he is in love with his friend Hannah, but is surprised when she becomes engaged to a wealthy Scotsman. His objective now is to prevent this union.

Thursday, 10/27/2022

Afternoon session

Charlie’s life and death

Original Title: Charlie St. cloud

Country of Origin: Canadian

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Burr Steers

Cast: Zac Efron, Amanda Crew, Charlie Tahan, Donal Logue

Class: Drama

Charlie managed to keep in touch with his brother even after his death. Now, he must decide between keeping the promise he made to him or changing his life.

Special Cinema

Legs Pro Air 3

Original Title: De Legs Pro Air 3

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Julia Rezende

Cast: Ingrid Guimaraes, Maria Paula, Bruno Garcia, Denise Weinberg

Class: Comedy

The success of the Sex Delícia store chain takes Alice on a tour around the world. Working non-stop, she realizes she hasn’t been able to keep up with her family.

Friday, 10/28/2022

Afternoon session

Shrek

Original Title: Shrek

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2001

Director: Andrew Adamson; Vicky Jenson

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz

Class: Children

An ogre has his life invaded by characters from fairy tales who destroy the tranquility of his home. He makes a deal to rescue a princess.

owl I

Iron hearts

Original Title: Fury

Country of Origin: Chinese, American, English

Year of Production: 2014

Director: David Ayer

Cast: Shia Labeouf; Logan Lerman; Michael Pena; Brad Pitt

Class: War

During the end of World War II, a group of five American soldiers is tasked with attacking the Nazis inside Germany itself.