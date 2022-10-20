Find out how Hollywood intends to resurrect its icons

For years, Hollywood curiously tries to approach immortality. In an interview with AnOther, Ana de Armas said that the production of “Blond”, from Netflix, went to Marilyn Monroe’s grave and left several letters as a way of asking for the film to be made. Additionally, director Andrew Dominik maximized Ana de Armas’ resemblance to Marilyn Monroe and filmed the death scene in Los Angeles on Helena Avenue, right where the actress died.

Pop culture icons are brought back because, of course, fans love it when that happens. After all, with that, Hollywood got a high income. In 2018, the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” went on to gross nearly a billion dollars, and in 2022, the biopic “Elvis” raised about $300 million.

In addition to the physical resemblance of some actors who came to play icons, the work also has an intense characterization that involves great artistic work. How could that change?

Recently, it was reported that Bruce Willis was Hollywood’s biggest star to date to bestow his “blessing” on CGI cloning. The new technology allows the execution of a digital clone of an individual. Willis collaborated on creating a digital twin or CGI clone of his own image so it could appear in a series of Russian advertisements.

The actor stated that the CGI will be a great opportunity to be able to go back in time and, what’s more, he found this new experience interesting. In addition to him, other filmmakers were also interested in the new technology. With that, thanks to CGI technology, in 2015, Paul Walker was resurrected in “Furios 7”; then it was Peter Cushing’s turn in “Rone One: A Star Wars Story.”

Universal and Disney received several different criticisms with their resurrections and millions of dollars were invested. In 2019, for example, it was announced that Tati Golykh and Ernst were directing an adaptation of “Finding Jack.” Its protagonist, a soldier who struggles not to abandon his dog at the end of the Vietnam War, would be played by James Dean. Died in 1955, the actor had time to work on only three films. The production would have won the copyright to the image of James Dean so that, through CGI technology, he would be the protagonist of the film.

After this announcement, Chris Evans spoke out on social media. In his criticism from a tweet, he comments on the lack of understanding and, ironically, even says that maybe they get a computer to paint a new Picasso or compose new songs by John Lennon. On the one hand, Hollywood is in danger of altering the legacy of its greatest and most incredible actors; however, “resurrection” through CGI digital cloning may be one of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century.

Ultimately, there are many complex and philosophical issues involved, but beyond these cases, the new CGI technology will be able to encompass a more elaborate discourse on ethics involved in upcoming productions.