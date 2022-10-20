find out now why the console was so successful

O PlayStation 1 was launched in the year 1994 and became an immediate success in the games; this was the beginning of a long and lasting journey for Sony in the market. If you had the privilege of purchasing one of the console’s units in the 1990s, it is very likely that you came across the Demo One.

For those who don’t know what Demo One is about, it was a disc that brought demos/samples of various games and presented news for the industry. You games of the collection brought with them 3D graphics from the PS1 that would be a transition from the 2D previously established by Sega and Nintendo. Such technology irreversibly revolutionized the world of video games.

Demo One received numerous variations at the time, depending on the releases in many countries. Copies were different in each region, with versions targeted specifically for Asia, some for Europe, and some for the Americas. Over the years, Sony has made numerous updates to the feature, both in the opening sequences present on the console and in the external aesthetics of the disc itself, and versions of different colors can be found.

At the time of Demo One’s existence, there was also the emergence of tech demos, with tech demos on PS1. Among all, perhaps the most famous was the T-Rex, through which it was possible for the player to control a dinosaur, in addition to checking the technological developments that were being achieved at that time.

For many people, his introduction to the gaming world and the modern 3D universe took place through Demo One, which marked a generation that was beginning the great technological developments in the console area. The load existing in the original PlayStation demos certainly exudes an air of great nostalgia, remaining even today in the memory of many players.

Nowadays, with all the resources that we have in the new consoles, it is interesting and even ironic to keep in mind the fact that before, with so many less technological resources, the load of emotion was similar or even greater than it is today. Demo One then went down in history, causing deep emotion in those who had the opportunity to enjoy it.