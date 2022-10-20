First units of Real Digital conceived by the Central Bank begin to be produced

The first units of Real Digital, the digital currency idealized by the Central Bank of Brazil, began to be produced this Thursday (20). The asset is of the stablecoin type and has 1:1 parity with the traditional realthat is, it is the same. The idea of ​​the project of Real Digital, and other national digital currencies, is to create a parallel version of the normal fiat currency, so that it is represented within the cryptographic finance world.

According to information from Folha de São Paulo, the first coins will be issued in its test environment, at the Laboratory of Financial and Technological Innovations (LIFT). By the end of December, the “demo” version should be presented. China, France, Nigeria, Uruguay and Canada already have their versions in the pilot phase. Other countries such as Brazil, Australia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Japan and Turkey are close behind, testing the so-called “proofs of concept” with the prototypes.

The Central Bank will also take advantage of the security of blockchain networks. The technology allows the recording of transactions in a decentralized way on thousands of computers, reducing the chances of fraud and scams. Another benefit of creating a digital currency is the establishment of digital wallets, which together with Open Banking, recently launched in Brazilshould in the future do away with the need for bank accounts as we know them today. And you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments below!

Source link