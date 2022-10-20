Fla celebrates title with barbecue after Gabigol’s ‘unofficial’ party

The celebrations have no time to end in Flamengo. After the dramatic title of the Copa do Brasil won yesterday in penalties over Corinthians, the delegation has been enjoying the moment to the fullest. Yesterday (19), after the game, Gabigol led an “unofficial” celebration at his home in Rio de Janeiro with the presence of artists and some players. This afternoon (20th), Rubro-Negro holds an official event, where a barbecue takes place for the cast, family members, technical commission, directors and employees of the football department.

The party at Gabigol’s house went on until dawn and featured some celebrities, such as rappers Poze do Rodo, L7nnon, MC Maneirinho, DJ Zullu and former BBB and 100-meter sprinter Paulo André, the PA. with the pagoda of singer Jorginho Faria to cheer up the guests.

Excited, shirt 9 sang, danced, posted on Instagram stories and commanded the festivities alongside his friends. The red-black players present were single.

The barbecue that takes place this Thursday (20) takes place in a place close to the Ninho do Urubu training center, in the West Zone (RJ). At first, the club would not publicize this celebration, but the vice of football, Marcos Braz, tried to reveal the mystery by recording a video for his Instagram showing the place and the celebration, which has a large sign with the phrase “Flamengo tetra” and LED panels with images of the players with the Copa do Brasil cup.

After the festivities, Rubro-Negro has training scheduled for tomorrow (21), where they will prepare for this Saturday’s match (22), against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte (MG), when coach Dorival Júnior should a team full of reserves and with few opportunities, since next Wednesday (26) the delegation leaves for Guayaquil, where on the 29th it will hold the final of the Copa Libertadores against Athletico-PR.

Gabigol during the “unofficial” party of the title held at his home in Rio de Janeiro Image: Playback / Instagram

“We’re going to have to celebrate and go back to work on Friday, because there are nine days left for the Libertadores final. It’s about staying focused, concentrated, because there’s more dispute. It will be a great duel, but we really want to win”, said striker Pedro after the title, already projecting the decision of the continental tournament.

Flamengo became four-time champion of the Copa do Brasil yesterday (19) after a 1-1 draw in normal time and a 6-5 victory on penalties.